Here’s How to Watch the YNW Melly Murder Trial

Over four years after he was arrested and charged with the shooting deaths of two of his freinds, YNW Melly is finally set to be tried on double murder charges in Florida court later this month. The entire case will be streaming live for all to see.

Why Is YNW Melly on Trial?

YNW Melly, born Jamell Demons, has been charged in the killings of his friends YNW Juvy (Chris Thomas, 20) and YNW Sakchaser (Anthony Williams, 21) on Oct. 26, 2018. Around 4:35 that morning, YNW Bortlen (Cortlen Henry) drove the men's dead bodies to the Memorial Hospital in Miramar, Fla. and claimed they'd been victims of a drive-by shooting. Following months of investigation, police established a theory that YNW Melly actually shot the two men inside the car and plotted and staged the drive-by story with Bortlen.

Why Has It Taken So Long for the Trial to Start?

YNW Melly was denied bond following his arrest in February of 2019. He pleaded not guilty the following month and has been sitting in the Broward County Jail since then awaiting trial, which has been a long, drawn-out process. Much of the time has been spent gathering evidence and witnesses, and both sides hashing out what information should be allowed in court. There is also the issue of the death penalty.

Prosecutors initially pushed for the death penalty. However, it was taken off the table as a possible punishment in the case last July, only to be reinstated last November. Last week, a judge in the case made it easier for the jury to give the rapper a death sentence. Jury selection officially started on April 10. Judge John J. Murphy III is presiding over the trial.

Where You Can Watch the Trial

Starting with opening arguments, which are expetect to begin on the week of June 20, Law & Crime Network's YouTube channel will be streaming the court case live. The crime news outlet has been the go-to source for court cases recently. They have been present to capture many of the bizzare moments from the YSL RICO case. Their cameras were also present to cover the entirety of the XXXTentacion murder trial.