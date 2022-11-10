YNW Melly Could Face Death Penalty Again in Double Murder Trial – Report

The rollercoaster continues in YNW Melly's double-murder case. After the judge in the case made the decision to drop the death penalty back in July, the punishment has reportedly been put back on the table.

The latest movement in the YNW Melly double-murder case occurred on Wednesday (Nov. 9), when Florida’s District Court of Appeal overturned judge Andrew Siegel's decision not to allow the death penalty as an option for punishment if Melly is found guilty during trial, according to a Billboard report published on Thursday (Nov. 10).

Melly's defense team initially convinced Judge Siegel to drop the death penalty after arguing that the prosecution waited too long to give official notice that they would be seeking the death penalty after issuing a superseding indictment. However, the State successfully argued in appeals court that they gave notice that the death penalty could be on the table when Melly was initially arrested in February of 2019.

"We find that the state complied with its statutory obligations when it filed its notice of intent to seek the death penalty within 45 days of arraignment," Judge Spencer D. Levine wrote for the appeals court, according to Rolling Stone. "The fact that the state filed a superseding indictment, requiring a second arraignment, does not vitiate the already filed and timely notice of intent. Notice is notice."

Melly’s attorney, Philip R. Horowitz, commented on the decision to RS saying he was "disappointed in the ruling." However, they "look forward to our opportunity to argue our position before the justices."

Why Is YNW Melly in Jail?

YNW Melly has been sitting in jail for over three years as he awaits to stand trial for the murders of his associates YNW Juvy (Chris Thomas, 20) and YNW Sakchaser (Anthony Williams, 21) on Oct. 26, 2018. Melly pleaded not guilty of the crime on March 5, 2019, in which he is accused of shooting his friends in a car and leading authorities to believe they were killed in a drive-by. That April, it was announced YNW Melly would face the death penalty in the case, with a Judge changing the ruling this summer. Now, the decision on whether Melly will face the death penalty will move up to Florida Supreme Court.

