YNW Melly Murder Trial Day Six – What We Learned

With a motion for mistrial officially off the table, YNW Melly's double-murder trial continued on day six with more expert testimony.

The YNW Melly Double-Murder Trial Day Six

Proceedings continued today with FBI Special Agent Brendan Collins who continued with analysis of cell phone data. YNW Melly's team received another win when the judge ruled that the prosecution committed discovery violations by trying to submit forensics evidence that was not previously disclosed. As a result, that evidence will not be allowed to be used in the case.

DNA Evidence on Day Six of the YNW Melly Trial

YNW Melly saw another witness testimony go in his favor when a DNA expert admitted that Melly's DNA was only found on the rear drivers-side door handle of the car where the shooting took place and not on any items found in the vehicle.

Next, BSO Crime Lab DNA Analyst Kurt Rhodes took the stand. He testified that YNW Melly's DNA was among three other people found on the scene. Day six of the trial ended with Rhodes' testimony.

YNW Melly is facing two first-degree murder charges and the possibility of a death sentence for the shooting deaths of his friends YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser in October of 2018. The trial is expected to last into July.

Watch the Full Livestream of Day Six of the YNW Melly Trial Below