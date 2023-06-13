YNW Melly Uses Instagram to Promote His Own Murder Trial

YNW Melly apparently wants all eyes on him during his double-murder trial and is promoting the court case on social media.

YNW Melly Promotes His Trial on Instagram

On Tuesday (June 13), the second day of YNW Melly's murder trial took place in Broward County, Fla. court where the rapper is facing two first-degree murder charges in connection to the deaths of his friends YNW Juvy (Chris Thomas, 20) and YNW Sakchaser (Anthony Williams, 21) on Oct. 26, 2018. Melly promoted trial on his Instagram account, telling fans to tune in.

"Go watch and support me during trial," he captioned a screenshot of himself in court, along with a green heart emoji. "Send a prayer for me. Day 2 @lawandcrime," he added, plugging the YouTube channel that is livestreaming the case.

Day One of the YNW Melly Trial

Opening statements in the YNW Melly trial began on Monday (June 12), over four years after Melly was arrested and charged with shooting his friends in a car driven by YNW Bortlen (Cortlen Henry) and making up a story that the men were killed in a drive-by shooting. During the first day of trial, YNW Melly's attorneys laid out a case that YNW Bortlen, who has been charged with murder and accessory to murder, may have been the actual killer. They also claim Melly lacked motive to kill his friends and called into question the police's investigation.

Prosecutors presented the jury with video and photo evidence including crime scene photos. They also claim YNW Melly admitted to the crime in a text to a friend.

See YNW Melly Promoting His Own Murder Trial on Instagram Below

YNW Melly trial. YNWMelly/Instagram