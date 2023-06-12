YNW Melly Has Earned 16 Platinum and Gold Plaques Since His 2019 Arrest for Murder

YNW Melly's popularity has risen exponentially since his 2019 arrest for double murder as he has earned a total of 16 platinum and gold plaques since being incarcerated.

YNW Melly Certifications Since His Arrest

On Monday (June 12), journalist Bryson Paul shared a compiled list of YNW Melly tracks that the RIAA has recognized for reaching gold or platinums status since February of 2019, when Melly turned himself in to face charges in connection to the shooting deaths of his friends YNW Juvy (Chris Thomas, 20) and YNW Sakchaser (Anthony Williams, 21). The list (below) includes 10 platinum certifications and six gold certifications.

Platinum

Gold

The YNW Melly Trial Finally Begins

YNW Melly is facing two first-degree murder charges in connection to the shooting deaths of his friends, which occurred back on Oct. 26, 2018. Melly was arrested the following February, and has been sitting in the Broward County Jail awaiting trial for the last four years. In that time period, he released the albums Melly vs. Melvin (2019) and Just a Matter of Slime (2021). Opening statements in the YNW Melly trial began on Monday following the completion of jury selection last week. The prosecution is pushing for the death penalty if Melly is found guilty.

