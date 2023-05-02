YNW Melly’s Former Girlfriend to Give Deposition in Rapper’s Murder Trial

YNW Melly's former girlfriend is scheduled to sit for a deposition for the rapper's murder trial.

According to court documents obtained by XXL on Tuesday (May 2), YNW Melly's attorney Stuart Adelstein filed a notice of his plans to depose Mariah Hamilton on Monday (May 1). Melly is believed to have called Hamilton following the murder of his friends YNW Juvy (Chris Thomas, 20) and YNW Sakchaser (Anthony Williams, 21), which police are accusing the "Murder on My Mind" rapper of committing. Hamilton has yet to previously speak on record with authorities about the case. The deposition date has been set for May 5.

A deposition is different from testifying in court, as the person being deposed is not doing so in front of a jury or judge. Normally, lawyers for each party are present for the deposition, and the witness answers questions pertaining to the case with little objection from attorneys, as opposed to taking the stand in a trial. Both sides then decide whether the witness information is strong enough to use in trial.

XXL has reached out to YNW Melly's attorney for comment.

YNW Melly's murder trial began with jury selection last month, over four years after Melly was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Juvy and Sakchaser. Both men were dropped off at the Memorial Hospital in Miramar, Fla. by YNW affiliate YNW Bortlen on the night of their deaths, with Bortlen telling police they were victims of a drive-by shooting. Following an investigation into the crime, police accused Melly of actually being the triggerman. Police believe Melly actually shot both men inside the car and made up the drive-by story.

YNW Melly is facing the death penalty if found guilty. His trial is expected to last into July.