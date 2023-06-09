YNW Melly Jury Selection Complete, Date Set for Start of Trial

At long last, opening statements in the YNW Melly double-murder trial are scheduled to begin following completion of jury selection.

Jury Selection Complete in YNW Melly Murder Trial

On Friday (June 9), a 12-person jury was selected for the case. It took just under two months for the jury selection process in the case, which has been four years in the making. YNW Melly's murder trial officially began on April 10 with the start of jury selection. YNW Melly's mother was ecstatic about the news.

"Official update on YNW Melly we started jury selection today and will continue over the next 2 weeks," she shared in a post on Instagram. "Trial will start June 5, 2023. No more delays. #freemelly2023."

"Melly coming home," she captioned the post. "Today I went to court expecting more delays but we started jury selection. I can’t explain how I feel my anxiety is everywhere but God got us."

Jury Selection Delayed

On April 20, jury selection was delayed to allow the judge and attorneys on both sides time to complete last-minute motions and pre-trial hearings. Jury selection commenced on Monday (June 5).

Date Set for Opening Statements

XXL has confirmed with YNW Melly's attorney that opening statements in the trial are set to begin on June 12 at 9 a.m. EST.

The Case Against YNW Melly

YNW Melly has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection to the shooting deaths of his friends YNW Juvy (Chris Thomas, 20) and YNW Sakchaser (Anthony Williams, 21) on Oct. 26, 2018. Police say early that morning Melly shot both men in a car that was at the time being driven by YNW Bortlen (Cortlen Henry). Melly and Bortlen then staged a drive-by shooting and Bortlen drove the dead bodies to the nearby Memorial Hospital in Miramar, Fla. and told authorities the deceased men had been victims of a drive-by, police say.

Melly has maintained his innocence, pleading not guilty to the charges in March of 2019. The prosecution will seek the death penalty if he is found guilty.

Watch the Trial Live

The YNW Melly trial can be viewed live in its entirety once it begins via Law & Crime Network's YouTube channel.