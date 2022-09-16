YNW Melly Falsely Accused by Fellow Inmate of Having Pipe Bombs, Court Records Show

YNW Melly was falsely accused of having pipe bombs in his prison cell and his attorney is arguing that the rapper has been on unfair restrictions since then.

On Friday (Sept. 16), XXL obtained court records filed on Sept. 7 that show YNW Melly's attorney, Raven Liberty, has filed a motion to request removal of visitation, communication or interaction restrictions at Broward County main jail that have been placed on Melly since March. He is not able to adequately communicate with his legal counsel as a result.

"On or around late March 2022, another inmate filed a grievance alleging that Mr. Demons was in possession of shanks and pipe bombs," Liberty wrote. "In response correction personnel conducted a search of the entire dorm, at which time Mr. Demons was found with one (1) writing utensil and potato chips. However, another inmate on the dorm was found in possession of shanks, prescription drugs and other contraband. Despite Mr. Demons not having any relationship with the inmate, Mr. Demons and this attorneys have been restricted from having customary visits due to the discovery of contraband in the possession of the third-party inmate."

An alleged search of Melly’s dorm was done by corrections personnel and no pipe bombs were found, according to Liberty.

According to Liberty, no decision has been made in regard to the allegations and YNW Melly remains on restriction. This is hindering his legal team from being able to adequately speak to him about his upcoming trial. She is requesting the limitations be lifted.

This motion comes on the heels of YNW requesting and being denied a furlough to leave the jail in order to get dental care.

YNW Melly has been in jail since he was arrested in February of 2019, for the murders of his associates YNW Juvy aka Chris Thomas, 20; and YNW Sakchaser aka Anthony Williams, 21; on Oct. 26, 2018. Police are accusing the "Murder on My Mind" rapper of shooting both men and conspiring with YNW Bortlen aka Cortlen Henry to set the killings up to look like a drive-by. The South Florida rapper has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Melly was initially facing the death penalty if found guilty. In July, the judge in the case decided drop the death penalty.

There is currently no trial date set.