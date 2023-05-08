Juice Wrld Mural in Chicago Gets Mysteriously Painted Over

A famous Juice Wrld mural in Chicago has been painted over and the rapper's camp has no idea what happened to the art installation.

Back on April 20, fans of the late Chicago rapper were stunned to see the massive Windy City mural dedicated to the "Lucid Dreams" rapper has been mysteriously removed. It has been painted over and the city has no clue who did it. On Monday (May 8), TMZ reported that Juice Wrld's team is in the process of getting a new one. They might even have a statue of the late rapper built in its place. A petition has also been started on change.org by Asher Pedley with the mission to "Get Juice Wrld a new Chicago memorial mural."

"On 4/20/2023 in chicago Illinois the infamous Juice WRLD memorial mural was removed by the city of chicago," the petition description reads. "I am here today to petition us getting a new juice WRLD mural in the city of chicago. Juice WRLD deserves nothing less than a permanent memorial in the city of chicago. He touched so many lives with his music ,and his legacy to be carried on in his hometown! Juice WRLD saved lives through his inspiration the least we could do is bring back the spot where we can grieve and remember him. LLJW 999."

As of press time, the petition is only five signatures from its goal of 200.

Artist Corey Pane was commissioned to create the huge Juice Wrld mural in July of 2020, six months after Juice Wrld died from an accidental drug overdose in December of 2019. The mural reportedly cost $50,000 to create.

See a CBS Chicago News Report on the Removed Mural Below