Juice Wrld’s Estate Sells His Music Catalog and Hundreds of Unreleased Songs – Report

Juice Wrld's estate has reportedly sold the late Chicago rapper's music catalog and hundreds of unreleased songs.

According to a Billboard report published on Saturday (Feb. 4), independent record label and music publisher Opus Music Group quietly acquired a majority stake in Juice Wrld's rights and income streams for nine figures in early 2022. Opus now owns 90 percent of Juice's interest in master recording income and 90 percent of his share of publishing ownership.

The deal also includes hundreds of unreleased songs and his fully released music catalog. Juice's label, Grade A Productions, and its distribution partner, Interscope Records, will still own the master recordings.

Along with Juice Wrld, Opus Music Group’s clients list also includes works and recordings from Latin music superstars Rauw Alejandro and Maluma. The company is financially backed by Elliott Management, a New York-based investment management firm with one of the largest activist funds in the world, according to Billboard.

Juice Wrld has a lucrative music catalog that includes five studio albums, two of which were released after his death: Legends Never Die in July 2020, and Fighting Demons in December 2021.

The acquisition comes as Lil Bibby, CEO and founder of Grade A Productions, announced on his Instagram account today (Feb. 4) that he's working on the final posthumous album for Juice Wrld. In a post, the music executive shared a video of the "Lucid Dreams" rapper dancing in the studio.

"The Last Juice WRLD Album is in the works… We want this album to feel like a Celebration/Party! Let’s celebrate the life of Juice [prayer hands emoji, red ballon emoji, white dove emoji]," he wrote in the caption. "No more mourning, I want everyone that Juice loved while he was here to help celebrate, especially his fans who he loved."

Bibby concluded: "You guys have been the best fans an artist can have (Minus the death threats to Bibby) [tears of joy emoji, prayer hands emoji and red heart emoji]. I’m not gonna complain but i'll jus say this is not easy. We miss you, We love you 999 til the world ends [juice box emoji and world emoji]."

XXL has reached out to Juice Wrld's label for comment.