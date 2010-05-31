39 Hip-Hop Memorial Songs – Saluting Rap’s Fallen Soldiers
Although most people are enjoying a much-needed day off with barbeques and fun in the sun today, Memorial Day is supposed to be a holiday that commemorates U.S. men and women who died while serving in the military. With that in mind, XXLMag.com decided to pull together a list of songs dedicated to hip-hop’s fallen soldiers. We wound up with classic R.I.P. tracks for rap superstars, obscure joints for family and crew members, and a couple for the homies that’s passed away. To make it easier, we broke them down into different categories and allowed you the chance to vote for your favorite memorial track. Without further ado, here are 39 Hip-Hop Memorial Songs for Memorial Day.
DEDICATED TO RAPPER FAMILY MEMBERS
Kanye West "Hey Mama (Grammy Live Version)"
Originally a celebration of his mom and all she's done, the Grammy version of this recorded with slightly different lyrics became a posthumous tribute to Ye's mama.
Dr. Dre "The Message"
On this classic 2001 track, the good doc remembers his deceased brother.
Nas “Dance”
All Nas needs is one mic and one more dance with his mama.
Trick Daddy feat. LaTocha Scott “Thug Holiday”
The Miami mayor dedicates this one to his brother Holiday and anyone else that lost someone. The ideal Memorial Day track.
DEDICATED TO MY MANS-N-EM
D.R.S. “Gangsta Lean”
The quintessential ode to the dead from the Cali crooners.
T.I. feat. Jamie Foxx "Live in the Sky"
After the murder of his right hand man Philant Johnson, Tip hooked up with Jamie to celebrate his life.
Redman “Rockafella”
In honor of his man from Jerz that died, Reggie immortalized his homie's name with this track.
Notorious B.I.G. feat. 112 “Miss U”
The Brooklyn rhymer crafted a record dedicated to his nigga O and anyone else that got taken away too soon.
Cam'ron feat. Nicloe Wray “Love My Life”
Killa delivers his own eulogy and name drops fallen soldiers like Bloodshed that impacted his life over the years.
Cormega “Fallen Soldiers”
Mega shouts out all his homies that were taken away too early.
Prodigy “Veteran's Memorial”
P salutes all his dunns that have gone past the pearly gates.
Prodigy “Veteran's Memorial, Pt. 2”
In the sequel to his memorial track, P revisits the lives of his man Killa Black and Scarface Twin.
Juelz Santana "This Is For My Homies"
The Dipset star remake D.R.S’s "Gangsta Lean" and dedicates it to his homies.
Slim Thug “Dedicate”
The Texas boss remembers his homie Sleep Dog and other Southern figures.
Cage "Nothing Left to Say"
Cage sends a kite to his homie and underground MC Camu Tao, who passed from lung cancer.
Lil Flip & Mr. Capone-e “We Miss You”
Flipper dedicates this one to Pimp C, DJ Screw and a host of other Texas greats.
Young Jeezy "Talk To Em"
The Snowman wishes he had the chance to talk to his homies.
M.O.P. “Dead & Gone”
The Mash Out Posse salutes all those that are dead and gone.
N.O.R.E. "Sometimes"
Nore dedicates this one to his pops and his partner in rhyme while he was incarcerated.
2Pac “Life Goes On”
Pac remembers all the brothers that got trapped in the streets.
The Lox's "We'll Always Love Big Poppa"Dedicated to The Notorious B.I.G.
Jada, Styles and Sheek profess their undying love for Biggie and make a hip-hop classic in the process. Nearly broke down four times watching this clip.
Puff Daddy 's"I'll Be Missing You" featuring Faith Evans and 112Dedicated to The Notorious B.I.G.
Sauce Money may have penned the rhymes, but Puff's words, backed by Big's widow vocals, made for a worthy send off for the nicest MC.
Jadakiss' "Letter To B.I.G."Dedicated to The Notorious B.I.G.
Kiss pens a personal kite to to Christopher "Frank White" Wallace and shares it with the world.
Jay-Z 's "The City is Mine" featuring Blackstreet
Although not a full-on dedication, Jigga was clearly speaking to Big and promised him that in his absence he'd hold down the Brooklyn crown.
Wu-Tang Clan's "Life Changes"Dedicated to ODB
The entire Clan came to the front to salute Dirty and reflect on how much life changes without their enigmatic member.
Raekwon's "Ason Jones"Dedicated to ODB
Last year, the Chef decided to cook up a powerful dedication to ODB.
Cuban Link's "Flowers For The Dead"Dedicated to Big Pun
Cuban Link drops a lyrical rose on Pun's grave site.
Cuban Link's “Letter to Pun”Dedicated to Big Pun
Cuban pours his heart and soul into this letter to his fallen compadre.
Diaz Brothers' “Gone Too Soon”Dedicated to Guru
Tony and Doo Wop promise to carry on Guru's legacy for as long as they can.
Killer Mike's “Guru Salute”Dedicated to Guru
The ATLien salutes Guru as only he can.
Mr. Cheeks' "Till We Meet Again" featuring Stephen MarleyDedicated to Freaky Tah
The Lost Boyz frontman remembers one of the greatest hype men to ever touch the mic.
Naughty By Nature's "Mourn you Til I Join You"Dedicated to Tupac
Treach mourns over the loss of his former Juice co-star and close friend.
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony's "Tha Crossroads"Dedicated to Eazy-E
Recorded before their mentor's passing, Bone Thugs wound up with the perfect anthem to commemorate the life and death of Eazy. The song may not have been made with him in mind, but you can't listen to this record without thinking of Eazy.
Pete Rock & CL Smooth's “They Reminisce Over You”Dedicated to Trouble T-Roy
Casual rap fans might not have known Heavy D's fallen dancer's name, but thanks to Mecca & the Soul Brother everyone reminisces over Troy.
D.I.T.C.'s "Tribute"Dedicated to Big L
Lamont's big homies recalled the day he passed just to let him know they they will always feel him.
Aaliyah's "Miss You (Remix)" featuring Jay-ZDedicated to Aaliyah
While the world was dealing with the tragedy of 9/11, the Roc-A-Fella family was still coming to grips with the death of Aaliyah and Jay poured his heart into this dedicated remix.
The Roots' “Can’t Stop This”Dedicated to J. Dilla
Black Thought and them Philly boys make sure that the world recognizes the importance of Dilla's impact on music on this touching tribute.
Guilty Simpson's “Cali Hills”Dedicated to J. Dilla
The Detroit producer gets a posthumous dedication from Guilty that does his legacy proud.
D12's "Good Die Young"Dedicated to Bugz
The Detroit squad pay homage to one of their original members of the Dirty Dozen.