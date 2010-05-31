39 Hip-Hop Memorial Songs – Saluting Rap’s Fallen Soldiers

Although most people are enjoying a much-needed day off with barbeques and fun in the sun today, Memorial Day is supposed to be a holiday that commemorates U.S. men and women who died while serving in the military. With that in mind, XXLMag.com decided to pull together a list of songs dedicated to hip-hop’s fallen soldiers. We wound up with classic R.I.P. tracks for rap superstars, obscure joints for family and crew members, and a couple for the homies that’s passed away. To make it easier, we broke them down into different categories and allowed you the chance to vote for your favorite memorial track. Without further ado, here are 39 Hip-Hop Memorial Songs for Memorial Day.

DEDICATED TO RAPPER FAMILY MEMBERS

Kanye West "Hey Mama (Grammy Live Version)"

Originally a celebration of his mom and all she's done, the Grammy version of this recorded with slightly different lyrics became a posthumous tribute to Ye's mama.



Dr. Dre "The Message"

On this classic 2001 track, the good doc remembers his deceased brother.



Nas “Dance”

All Nas needs is one mic and one more dance with his mama.



Trick Daddy feat. LaTocha Scott “Thug Holiday”

The Miami mayor dedicates this one to his brother Holiday and anyone else that lost someone. The ideal Memorial Day track.



DEDICATED TO MY MANS-N-EM

D.R.S. “Gangsta Lean”

The quintessential ode to the dead from the Cali crooners.

T.I. feat. Jamie Foxx "Live in the Sky"

After the murder of his right hand man Philant Johnson, Tip hooked up with Jamie to celebrate his life.



Redman “Rockafella”

In honor of his man from Jerz that died, Reggie immortalized his homie's name with this track.



Notorious B.I.G. feat. 112 “Miss U”

The Brooklyn rhymer crafted a record dedicated to his nigga O and anyone else that got taken away too soon.



Cam'ron feat. Nicloe Wray “Love My Life”

Killa delivers his own eulogy and name drops fallen soldiers like Bloodshed that impacted his life over the years.



Cormega “Fallen Soldiers”

Mega shouts out all his homies that were taken away too early.



Prodigy “Veteran's Memorial”

P salutes all his dunns that have gone past the pearly gates.



Prodigy “Veteran's Memorial, Pt. 2”

In the sequel to his memorial track, P revisits the lives of his man Killa Black and Scarface Twin.



Juelz Santana "This Is For My Homies"

The Dipset star remake D.R.S’s "Gangsta Lean" and dedicates it to his homies.



Slim Thug “Dedicate”

The Texas boss remembers his homie Sleep Dog and other Southern figures.



Cage "Nothing Left to Say"

Cage sends a kite to his homie and underground MC Camu Tao, who passed from lung cancer.



Lil Flip & Mr. Capone-e “We Miss You”

Flipper dedicates this one to Pimp C, DJ Screw and a host of other Texas greats.



Young Jeezy "Talk To Em"

The Snowman wishes he had the chance to talk to his homies.



M.O.P. “Dead & Gone”

The Mash Out Posse salutes all those that are dead and gone.



N.O.R.E. "Sometimes"

Nore dedicates this one to his pops and his partner in rhyme while he was incarcerated.



2Pac “Life Goes On”

Pac remembers all the brothers that got trapped in the streets.



