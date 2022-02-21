Here’s One Great Song From Great Hip-Hop Albums in Recent Memory

Even after Nas stated hip-hop is dead years ago, the genre continues to live on, evolve and prosper in ways that outpace its humble beginnings. As time goes on, new names, music from established acts and sounds push hip-hop forward. Over the last few years, there have been plenty of strong rap albums, each with different interpretations of the art form. Creating a good project is difficult, but in reality, it all starts with one excellent song, then building off that. If there's one thing that the albums highlighted here have in common, it's that they all have at least one great song. XXL highlights one great song from great hip-hop albums in recent Memory, giving them the love they truly deserve.

2021 saw the reappearance, or resurgence in some cases, of rappers the game is familiar with. J. Cole's highly-anticipated The Off-Season album is really about the North Carolina rhymer facing his mortality as an artist, which influenced him to tap into the hunger he began his career with. No song better encapsulates that feeling than "Punchin . The . Clock," an album cut on which Cole rhymes about how his success has changed his perspective on his own career, and the way it affects his personal life. Tyler, The Creator has just recently had his star turn, where his potential has realized itself in his cultural impact, album sales and one-of- one live shows. "Hot Wind Blows," off his critically lauded album, Call Me If You Get Lost, is a full circle moment, with Tyler rhyming alongside one of his favorite rappers and now regular collaborators, Lil Wayne, as both shine in the moment.

There are also standout albums from newer acts over the last year, which were filled with so many quality songs it was difficult to choose which was truly "the one." Baby Tate's After The Rain: Deluxe clearly establishes the width of the Atlanta singer-rapper-songwriter's talents, and the effortlessness of her viral song, "Eeenie Meenie," proves she can pull off whatever she wants. The song is a fun, very catchy trip through the world of a sought-after woman, and her very natural confidence and edge make listening to her music a joy. On the other side of the coin, the somber yet hopeful sounds of Rod Wave, one of the most consistent young stars out of a packed Florida scene, delivered the song "Tombstone," off his album, SoulFly. The track is excellent, and very gripping, as Rod sings and raps about the peace that comes with death. He speaks of passing away as a positive without fear, focusing more on the things he's accomplished (and will accomplish) as opposed to what he's losing.

Check out One Great Song From Great Hip-Hop Albums in Recent Memory below.