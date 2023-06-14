What We Learned From Day Three of YNW Melly’s Double-Murder Trial

After day one of YNW Melly's double-murder trial included a Fredo Bang connection and day two found the rapper promoting the trial on his own Instagram page, day three includes its own memorable moments.

Day Three of the YNW Melly Trial

With opening statements on Monday (June 12), the double-murder trial for Florida rapper YNW Melly continues. The third day of trial featured more evidence being brought to the table for the jury who will ultimately decide Melly's fate to consume. Much of the morning included testimony from firearms expert Jorge Bello, who was brought in for firearm analysis, according to Law & Crime News reporter Bryson Paul. The judge agreed with the defense's objection to allowing YNW Juvy's mother to testify, a decision that was postponed during day two of the trial.

The jury also heard from a laboratory expert who was brought in to analyze glass fragments at the scene. A crime scene supervisor also took the stand and testified, and jurors again saw bloody crime scene photos from the interior of the Jeep where YNW Juvy (Chris Thomas, 20) and YNW Sakchaser (Anthony Williams, 21) were killed. Photos showing YNW Bortlen uninjured following the shooting were also presented to the jury. YNW Melly is accused of shooting Juvy and Sakchaser in a car driven by Bortlen and staging a drive-by on Oct. 26, 2018.

YNW Melly Gets Agitated as Court Lets Out

At the close of today's session, YNW Melly was seen communicating with someone in the gallery. The rapper mouthed something repeatedly and appeared to get upset. He then turned to his attorney and seemed to be having a tense conversation.

The trial will continue on Thursday (June 15).

Watch the Entire Livestream of Day Three of the YNW Melly Double-Murder Trial Below