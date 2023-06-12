Boosie BadAzz Attends YNW Melly Murder Trial, Reporter Claims Boosie Was Frustrated With Man Sleeping During Testimony

Boosie BadAzz was in attendance on the first day of YNW Melly's double-murder trial and apparently got a little perturbed by a snoozing court attendee.

Boosie Goes to YNW Melly Trial

The opening statements in YNW Melly's murder trial started today (June 12). Boosie made his way to South Florida to show his support for Melly who is facing double murder charges for the shooting deaths of his friends YNW Juvy (Chris Thomas, 20) and YNW Sakchaser (Anthony Williams, 21) on Oct. 26, 2018. The Louisiana rapper shared video on Instagram (below) of himself wearing a black shirt and red suit jacket walking through the courthouse. He captioned the short video, @ynwmelly TRIAL‼️‼️ Opening Day."

Boosie Gets Agitated by Person in Court

Law & Crime reporter Bryson Paul is sharing live Twitter updates from the trial where he saw Boosie catch an attitude due to a snoozing member of the gallery.

@BOOSIEOFFICIAL , supporting @YNWMelly , is annoyed by the man sitting next to him sleeping during testimony," Paul tweeted. "Boosie was on trial and found not guilty of murder in 2012. He offered defense information to Melly in 2019."

Boosie and YNW Melly's Relationship

Boosie and YNW Melly collabed on the 2018 track "Free Trell (Remix)." In April of 2019, thee months after Melly was charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the shooting deaths of his friends, he hired Boosie's former attorney Jason Rogers Williams, who represented Boosie during his murder trial. Williams left the Melly case after accepting a job as the District Attorney of New Orleans in 2021.

Boosie's Thoughts on the YNW Melly Murder Trial

During a June interview with XXL, Boosie spoke about Melly's case.

"I’m going to his trial to support him," Boosie said. "I talked to his mom the other night. I’m going to support Melly. I was on a plane with Melly one day in the airport with him. We was in the airport, and he took his credit card out. He ain’t let me buy nothing, bro. He bought all my food, my magazines. All through the airport he like, 'OG, you ain’t spending no money.' So, I’m going to support that little n***a, dawg."

Look out for the rest of the interview in the upcoming issue of XXL.

Read More: Boosie BadAzz Says He Would Have Taken Plea Deal If He Was Tory Lanez

Watch Video of Boosie BadAzz at YNW Melly's Trial Below