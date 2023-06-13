While YNW Melly is fighting for his life, possibly literally, in court, his fans are streaming his old music like crazy.

YNW Melly's Spotify Streams See Boost as Double-Murder Trial Begins

YNW Melly's double-murder trial officially began on Monday (June 12) with opening statements. Since the trial started, Melly's Spotify numbers have been skyrocketing. According to streaming numbers site kworb.net, Melly's hit single "Murder on My Mind" was streamed 654,191 times in the last 24 hours on Spotify. The track "Suicidal" is up a quarter-million streams since Monday. "223's" featuring 9lokknine has seen a surge of over 200,000 streams, while "Mixed Personalities" with Kanye West has seen an uptick of over 132,000 listens.

ynw melly top spotify streams as of june 12, 2023 kworb.net loading...

YNW Melly Earns 16 Platinum and Gold Plaques Since His 2019 Arrest for Murder

YNW Melly's music has been raking in the spins since his arrest in February of 2019. Since then, he's gained 10 platinum and six gold certifications from the RIAA.

Platinum

Gold

YNW Melly Faces Trial for Double-Murder

YNW Melly has been in the Broward County Jail since his arrest four years ago and is just now being tried for his alleged crimes. Police say he shot and killed his friends YNW Juvy (Chris Thomas, 20) and YNW Sakchaser (Anthony Williams, 21) on Oct. 26, 2018. If convicted, prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.