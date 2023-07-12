YNW Melly Hides in Suitcase in Video Shown During Double-Murder Trial – Watch

Prosecutors in the YNW Melly double-murder trial showed the judge a video of Melly filming himself inside a suitcase before he turned himself in.

YNW Melly Records Himself Hiding in Suitcase Before Arrest for Murders

On Monday (July 10), during the 12th day of the YNW Melly double-murder trial, prosecutors played a video for Judge John J. Murray III of YNW Melly filming himself inside a suitcase. According to the law officials, the self-recorded clip was the last file on YNW Melly's phone before he turned himself in. The clip below sees YNW Melly dodging the cops by hiding in the spacious luggage. YNW Melly whispers an introduction into the camera to avoid drawing attention to himself. The incarcerated rapper then reveals that he's in a suitcase and will turn himself in.

"My name is Melly, and I'm going to turn myself in," the rapper whispered in the video. "But I'm in a suitcase because these c***kers are arresting me, and I want to get on a private jet so they don't see me."

This video was recorded before the "Murder on My Mind" artist turned himself in at a police department in Miramar, Fla. in February of 2019. The jury didn't get a glimpse of the video.

Witness Testifies That YNW Melly Had Allegedly Changed Clothes Following Murders

On day 12 of the YNW Melly double-murder trial, a witness testified that Melly had on a change of clothes at Fredo Bang's house following the murders of YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser.

The witness, whose name is Treveon Glass, claimed that the YNW members, YNW Melly, YNW Bortlen, YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser, booked studio time with him at New Era Recording Studio in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Halfway into their session, YNW Melly and YNW Bortlen fell asleep in the studio. After the four rappers left the studio, Glass alleges that he saw them hop into a Jeep Compass, the scene of the murders.

After going to YNW Melly's house and falling asleep, Glass found out about the murders once his phone kept ringing off the hook. Glass then went to the hospital and later visited Fredo Bang's house where he saw YNW Melly for the first time since the studio session. Glass alleged to the court that Melly had switched up his attire.

See YNW Melly hide in a suitcase in a video that was shown during his double-murder trial below.

Watch YNW Melly Hide in a Suitcase in a Video Shown During His Double-Murder Trial Below