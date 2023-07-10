YNW Melly Murder Trial Day 12 – What We Learned

We are four weeks into the YNW Melly double-murder trial, which has now featured 11 days of information-packed testimony as the State attempts to prove the rapper killed his friends YNW Juvy and YNW SakChaser in October of 2018.

Day 12 of the YNW Melly Double-Murder Murder Trial

After a week-long recess, the YNW Melly murder trial resumed on Monday (July 10) in Florida. Day 12 began with prosecutors bringing Treveon Miliak Glass to the stand. Glass testified that he knew YNW Juvy, born Christopher Thomas Jr., and YNW Sakchaser, born Anthony Williams, for several years and was working on beats at New Era Recording Studio in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., before the murders.

Glass told the jury that on the night of the murders the YNW collective booked a 12-hour session but the others were getting sleepy so they called it a night and left earlier than planned. Glass left the studio in a red Mitsubishi with three other people to YNW Melly's home where he fell asleep. Glass testified that he was awakened by several phone calls and when he learned of the shooting, he and others rushed to the hospital.

After receiving the tragic news that Juvy and Sakchaser were dead he went to Fredo Bang's home where he saw Melly. "He wasn't wearing the same clothes," Glass said, adding that the rapper was wearing shorts.

Local 10.com reports that prosecutors also displayed messages from Glass' Facebook account to Melly on the day of the murders. According to Glass, he was trying to find out more about the shooting. Glass also testified that he had watched some of Melly's trial on his phone before his testimony on Monday.

In a bizarre moment, Treveon Glass was caught texting and talking on the phone during a courtroom recess. Fortunately, the jury was not in the courtroom at the time. The defense brought it to the attention of Broward (Fla.) Circuit Court Judge John Murphy III, who then questioned Glass about his text messaging and phone conversation while on the witness stand. Glass told Judge Murphy III that he was talking to his brother and that they were not discussing the trial.

Lead Detective Testifies

Next, the prosecution called Miramar Police Department lead Det. Mark Moretti to the stand. Moretti spoke on initially getting the case and speaking to the mothers of YNW Juvy and YNW Melly at the hospital the morning of the murders, and says he was taken aback when Bortlen told him the location of the shooting.

Moretti also testified about Snapchat messages sent from YNW Melly to his former girlfriend Mariah Hamilton. One reads: "B***h I’m not finna leave bort wit tau after what u so stuck on me being with but he’s u think dats all I think about? Dis n***a saved my life he coming everywhere with me…."

Another message reads: "Kuz if dem crackers come grab him it’s my fault u forgot???...he did one of the realist s**t in my life."

The prosecution again attempted to prove their theory that Fredo Bang picked up Melly from the crime scene. Det. Moretti read a message from Fredo to Melly on the morning of the murders that reads: "Miramar fl 33029 I’m On my way! Right now blood."

The trial ended for the day with the beginning of Moretti's cross-examination and will continue on Tuesday (July 11).

See video of YNW Melly's double-murder trial below.

Watch the Livestream of Day 12 of the YNW Melly Double-Murder Trial Below