YNW Melly Double-Murder Trial Day 13 – What We Learned

It's been nearly a month since the beginning of the YNW Melly trial and the prosecution continues to present their case that the South Florida rapper killed his friends YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser back in 2018.

Day 13 of the YNW Melly Double-Murder Trial

Today's trial began with the revelation that YNW Melly's mom Jamie King now has a bodyguard. The added security came as the result of a social media post YNW Melly's sister shared online threatening to attack King.

The hearing began on Tuesday (July 11) with a continuation of the prosecution's examination of Miramar Police Department lead detective Mark Moretti. On day 12 of the trial, Moretti testified about messages exchanged on a phone the State is saying belonged to YNW Melly. Cell phone information was again the topic of the discussion this morning. Moretti told the jury Juvy's cell phone was discovered in the back seat of the Jeep Compass he and Sakchaser were killed in. Sakchaser's phone was located 100 meters from where shell casings were found. Melly's phone was discovered 400 meters from the location of the shell casings.

Det. Moretti also revealed he met with Felicia Holmes, the mother of YNW Melly's former girlfriend Mariah Hamilton, following the murders to talk about Hamilton's safety. Jurors also saw a YNW documentary released a month following the deaths of Juvy and Sakchaser.

The Motive for the Murders

The motive for the murders has been a point of contention. Today, the prosecution shared phone messages that they say prove the killings were done out jealously and money issues.

"Y’all actin like y’all bosses," YNW Melly allegedly said in one message from August 2018, two months before the murders. “Money ain’t right without my drip so get rite or sum gone flop."

"Ima pay you back for everything did for me every idea all dat," Sakchaser responded. "We always gone be brothers."

Detective Mark Moretti will be the State's final witness. The trial will resume on Wednesday (July 12).

