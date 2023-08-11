YNW Bortlen Teases New YNW Melly Merch

YNW Bortlen is promoting new merch from his incarcerated codefendant YNW Melly.

YNW Bortlen Promotes New Melly Merch

On Monday (Aug. 7), YNW Bortlen shared images of new YNW Melly merch on Instagram. The upcoming T-shirt design, which can be seen below, features a huge image of YNW Melly on the front along with the words "Free Melly." On the back are the words "God Gone Spin the Block Bout Me."

YNW Merch

The YNW collective has been selling merch on Instagram since January of 2019, with the designs moving more toward promoting the "Free Melly" movement since the rapper's arrest the following month. According to journalist Bryson Paul, who has been extensively covering the YNW Melly double-murder trial, it was revealed during the first trial that Bortlen receives 35 percent of the profits from the YNW collective brand.

YNW Melly and YNW Bortlen Set to Stand Trial

After his first trial ended in a mistrial, YNW Melly is now scheduled to be retried on double-murder charges on Oct. 9 for the killings of his friends Chris "YNW Juvy" Thomas and Anthony "YNW Sakchaser" Williams in October of 2018. Bortlen, who has also been charged in connection to the murders, is set to go to trial a week before Melly on Oct. 2.

See images of the new YNW Melly merch dropping ahead of his second double-murder trial below.

See Photos of Upcoming YNW Melly Merch