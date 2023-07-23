YNW Bortlen Tweets Mysterious Message Same Day YNW Melly’s Mistrial Declared

YNW Bortlen tweeted a mysterious message on the same day a mistrial was declared in the YNW Melly double-murder case.

YNW Bortlen Tweeted a Mysterious Message

YNW Bortlen tweeted a cryptic message on his Twitter page on Saturday (July 22) following the declaration of a mistrial in the YNW Melly double-murder case. For those who don't know, Bortlen, born Cortlen Malik Henry, is the alleged co-conspirator in the shooting deaths of YNW Juvy and YNW SakChaser in October of 2018.

In his tweet Bortlen wrote, "Mind games dont work on people like me [handshake emoji].."

Bortlen's mysterious message comes as he's expected to appear at his trial for murder in the fall. At a hearing last month, it was confirmed that Bortlen's double-murder trial would begin on Oct. 2, 2023.

YNW Bortlen is accused of murdering two YNW Collective rappers—YNW Juvy and YNW SakChaser—along with YNW Melly on Oct. 26, 2018. Bortlen was the driver of the vehicle who later showed up at Memorial Hospital, in Miramar, Fla., with the two dead bodies. Bortlen then told detectives that they were the victims of a drive-by shooting in Broward County, Fla.

During the YNW Melly's double-murder trial, Sgt. Christopher Williams, a shooting reconstruction expert who examined the vehicle the four men were in on the night of the murder, testified that there was no evidence that a drive-by shooting occurred.

YNW Melly's Mother, Defense Attorneys and Manager React to Melly's Mistrial

Meanwhile, there were other reactions following Melly's double-murder mistrial. The South Florida rapper's mother, Jamie Demons-King, hopped on her Instagram story and disclosed the rumored number of jurors who chose not guilty in her son's mistrial in his double-murder case.

In her message she wrote, "9 not Guilty 3 guilty it was a mistrial my son will be home God is still working [prayer hands and crossed fingers emoji]."

Outside of the courtroom, the rapper's defense team and manager shared their reactions to the outcome.

Melly's defense attorney Stuart Adelstein told Law & Crime Network that they were disappointed and felt the prosecutors had a weak case.

"We are somewhat disappointed that Melly is not walking out the door with us," he said. He later told Local10.com: "There is a lack of evidence, there is a conflict in the evidence, and the evidence itself and the investigation itself, stinks."

Meanwhile, Melly's manager 100K Track was happy with the verdict and is hopeful that Melly would get released and come home.

"I'm happy with it. It's not the verdict that we would want," he said. "It's a second chance. I'm excited. I’m excited for Melly to come home."

The YNW Melly case is far from over.

