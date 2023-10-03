YNW Bortlen Arrested for Witness Tampering Ahead of His Double-Murder Trial

YNW Bortlen, YNW Melly's codefendant in his double-murder case, was arrested for witness tampering yesterday.

YNW Bortlen Arrested on Warrant

On Monday (Oct. 2). YNW Bortlen was taken into custody by the Miami-Dade Police Department. The arrest came as the result of an out-of-county warrant, according to police records obtained by XXL on Tuesday (Oct. 3). XXL has also confirmed via Bortlen's attorney that he was arrested for witness tampering. Bortlen is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Florida.

Journalist Bryson Paul, who has been covering the YNW Melly murder trial extensively, reports Bortlen, born Henry Cortlen, was taken into custody following a raid on his home on Monday night.

Details behind the arrest are scarce at this time. XXL has reached out to the Miami-Dade Police Department for comment.

Read More: YNW Bortlen Teases New YNW Melly Merch

YNW Bortlen Faces Upcoming Trial

YNW Bortlen has been out on bond since his arrest in 2019. He is being charged, along with YNW Melly, in the deaths of Chris "YNW Juvy" Thomas and Anthony "YNW Sakchaser" Williams in October of 2018. Police say Melly shot the men inside a car Bortlen was driving, and Bortlen then drove the bodies to the hospital. Bortlen claimed they were victims of a drive-by. He is facing two first-degree murder charges and two charges of accessory after the fact.

YNW Melly's double-murder trial ended in a mistrial on July 22. His retrial has been scheduled to start on Oct. 9. Meanwhile, YNW Bortlen's trial is slated to begin in January of 2024.