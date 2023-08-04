YNW Melly Second Double-Murder Trial Date Set

The prosecution in the YNW Melly double-murder case is ready to spin the block after the rapper's first trial ended in a mistrial. Now, the date has been set for their second try at convicting the "Murder on My Mind" rapper.

Second YNW Melly Double-Murder Trial Date Set

On Friday (Aug. 4), YNW Melly appeared in court for a status hearing concerning his case. During the hearing, it was announced that Melly will be replacing one of his former defense attorneys, David A. Howard, with Jamie Benjamin. According to journalist Bryson Paul, Benjamin is "a legacy criminal defense attorney with lengthy state and federal court experience in various cases, has won several death penalty cases. Benjamin is also a former President of the Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers."

He will join Stuart Adelstein and Raven Liberty who also represented Melly in the first trial.

The hearing also confirmed the date for the upcoming second trial. First set to begin on Oct. 2, the trial has been moved back a week to Oct. 9, which was a request made by Melly's defense team. YNW Bortlen's trial is scheduled to begin on Oct. 2.

No Bond for YNW Melly

It appears YNW Melly will have to stay behind bars until his next hearing. There was no mention of a bond during today's hearing. While leaving court, Melly mouthed "I'm coming home" to his family members who were preset, which can be seen in the video below.

YNW Melly is accused of killing his friends Christopher "YNW Juvy" Thomas and Anthony "YNW Sakchaser" Williams in October of 2018. The first trial ended in mistrial on July 22, after the jury failed to come up with a unanimous decision. Most jurors voted guilty, according to a former juror on the case.