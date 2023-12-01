YNW Melly’s Mom Launches OnlyFans Account

YNW Melly's mother has launched an OnlyFans account.

Jamie King Launches OnlyFans

YNW Melly is currently awaiting to be retried for the 2018 double murder of his two friends. On Friday (Dec. 1), his mother, Jamie King, announced she has launched her own page on the popular platform OnlyFans. She revealed the account via a post on Instagram. In the advert post, a selfie image which can be seen below, King is showing off her curves by wearing panties and a long-sleeve crop top shirt. She captioned the post: "Click the link in my bio," along with a smiling cat with heart eyes emoji.

YNW Melly Continues Fight for Freedom

After his first double-murder case ended in a mistrial, YNW Melly is set to tried again for the 2018 murders of his friends Christopher "YNW Juvy" Thomas and Anthony "YNW Sakchaser" Williams. Since his first trial, Melly and his codefendant YNW Bortlen have been hit with additional witness tampering charges. The State claims the men conspired to prevent Melly's ex-girlfriend Mariah Hamilton from testifying in the first trial. Jamie King has been very vocal about her son's innocence. Following the first trial, she claimed most jurors voted in favor to acquit the rapper.

See YNW Melly's mother promoting her new OnlyFans account below.

YNW Melly's Mom Launches OnlyFan Account