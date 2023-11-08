Young Thug and YNW Melly Will Have the Biggest Trials in Hip-Hop Going Into 2024

Young Thug and YNW Melly will be fighting for their freedom in legal cases with huge ramifications in the coming weeks, in what will be hip-hop's biggest trials going into 2024.

Young Thug Trial Begins This Month

After jury selection began in the Young Thug case back in February, opening arguments in the trial are set to begin later this month. The trial has been 18 months in the making. Young Thug, Gunna and 26 other associates of YSL were arrested back in May of 2022 and charged with various crimes including conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, murder, armed robbery, participation in criminal street gang activity and other charges. Authorities in Atlanta are accusing YSL the label of being a front for a violent street gang that has allegedly wreaked havoc on the city through various violent crimes for over half a decade. Thugger is being tabbed as the head of the illegal operation.

Many of the codefendants on the case have taken plea deals including Gunna, whose leaked plea deal hearing has turned him into a hip-hop pariah. The case leading up to the trial has been anything but uneventful and has turned out to be one of the most bizarre trials in hip-hop history. One that has involved in-court drug transactions, OnlyFans, chicken wings from Atlanta's famed Magic City strip club, sacrificed goats and more.

XXL has confirmed the Young Thug trial date is set to begin on Nov. 27.

YNW Melly Retrial Set to Begin in January

After his first trial ended in a mistrial back in July, YNW Melly is scheduled to be tried again for the 2018 murders of his friends Christopher "YNW Juvy" Thomas and Anthony "YNW Sakchaser" Williams. The State of Florida has charged Melly with two counts of first-degree murder, and claim to have evidence he shot and killed the two men in a car following a studio session and conspired to with YNW Bortlen to cover up the crime.

Melly has been in the Broward County Jail since February of 2019 without bond. The first trial lasted three weeks, after which jurors were not able to come up with a unanimous decision. The State has decided to run it back. Leading up to the second trial, Melly and Bortlen have been hit with additional charges of witness tampering, with police saying they conspired to prevent Melly's former girlfriend Mariah Hamilton from testifying during the first trial. Melly could face the death penalty if found guilty.

XXL has confirmed the YNW Melly retrial is tentatively scheduled to start on Jan. 8, 2024.

