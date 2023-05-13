YSL Defense Attorney Avoids Jail By Buying Lawyers Magic City Chicken Wings

A YSL defense attorney avoided jail time by buying his colleagues chicken wings from the popular Atlanta strip club Magic City.

According to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution report, published on Friday (May 12), attorney Suri Chadha Jimenez was held in contempt for being a few minutes late to court on Tuesday (May 9). For his tardiness, Chief Judge Ural Glanville ordered him to buy lunch for the rest of the lawyers in the Young Thug/YSL RICO case.

Judge Glanville suggested he grab food at a nearby sandwich shop, but Jimenez had other plans. The defense attorney pulled some strings and ordered his lawyers some of Magic City's famous chicken wings.

He told AJC that the legendary strip club doesn’t open its kitchen until 3 p.m., but Jimenez got management to make an exception and have the wings ready by 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

"They made a chef come in early, cook all the delicious wings for us," he told the newspaper. "They were hot and ready for me to pick up at the time they told me. They made it happen so I was very happy."

Jimenez, who represents defendant Cordarius Dorsey in the YSL RICO trial, said the lawyers munched on Magic City's famed Lemon Pepper BBQ wings. Judging by the photos posted on WSB-TV's Michael Seiden's Twitter account, the attorneys loved the buffet of wings.

"I like to support local businesses, I like to support minority employers," added Jimenez. "I've been there many times to show my support for the local community."

Attorneys dining on Magic City chicken wings is the latest strange moment from the YSL Trial. One bizarre moment during the trial came when Judge Glanville threatened a lawyer with 20 days in jail if he didn't complete a 17-page essay he was assigned after being held in contempt of court.

It's been four months of jury selection in the YSL RICO Trial and not one single jury has been seated.

Watch Judge Glanville Threatened an Attorney With Jail Time If He Didn't Write a 17-Page Essay Below