Boosie BadAzz Released From Jail, Requests Three Tickets to the BET Awards

Boosie BadAzz has finally been released from jail after spending nearly a week in jail on federal gun charges.

Boosie BadAzz Is Fresh Out and Needs BET Awards Tickets

On Friday (June 23), Boosie BadAzz was released from jail after spending nearly a week in a San Diego, Calif. jail on federal gun charges. The Baton Rouge, La. rapper hopped on his Instagram account to announce that he was officially out of jail.

"He's Baaack!" Boosie yelled in the video below. "I want to thank God, I got cherries on my knees I prayed so much. My family, all the prayer warriors, everybody who came to San Diego to support me. Yeaaah! Boosie Boo! Yeaaah!"

According to a TMZ report, published on Saturday (June 24), Boosie was freed on $100,000 bond. However, the embattled rapper said $150,000 in the video below.

Strangely, Boosie then requested three tickets to the 2023 BET Awards, which is happening on Sunday (June 25) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

"BET I need three tickets! I'll go to the BET Awards, but I gotta go with my attorneys," he emphasized.

When someone outside spotted Boosie inside his car, the 40-year-old rhymer didn't hesitate to let him know it was him and he was fresh out. "Dat's me! Boosie Badazz! Dat's me n***a I'm out! Dat's me!" he proclaimed.

Read More: Boosie Goes Off After Not Getting Correct Amount of Jelly Packets

Boosie BadAzz Also Dropped A New Album After His Release From Jail

Also in the video, Boosie announced that he dropped another album in celebration of his release from jail. The project is called First Day Back and it's available on Apple Music and Spotify.

This would be Boosie's second album that he dropped this year following his Best Album of 2023 project that was released earlier this month. The collection (below) features guest appearances from Rich Homie Quan and Boosie's son Tootie Raww.

Boosie BadAzz's Federal Gun Case

Boosie BadAzz was arrested on federal gun charges on June 17 after agents watched the rapper's Instagram Live. According to court documents, the rap veteran was captured on his IG Live filming a music video in a known "Neighborhood Crip" gang area with a handgun in his waistband. Boosie was subsequently arrested after his court appearance in San Diego, Calif. on a separate gun case and charged with one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

Read More: Boosie BadAzz Tracked Down by Police Helicopter in Recent Arrest

Watch Boosie BadAzz Announce His Freedom From Jail Below