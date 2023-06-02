Moneybagg Yo, Toosii, Metro Boomin – New Hip-Hop Projects

Summer is only 20 days away, but the heat is already on as three top rappers released their hot albums today. A Memphis rapper returned to the rap game with his new mixtape after a two-year hiatus, a North Carolina-bred artist released his debut album and a super producer dropped a massive soundtrack for a web-slinging superhero.

After a two-year absence, Moneybagg Yo returns to the rap game with his mixtape, Hard to Love: Heartless Edition. The 20-song collection features guest appearances from Lil Durk, GloRilla, Future, Fridayy and more. For the past week, the Memphis rhymer has been on a promo run in support of his upcoming project.

On his Instagram page, Bagg has been posting trailers for Hard to Love. In one video preview, the 31-year-old MC drives to a luxury home and enters a dark studio where he begins recording new music. The CMG artist captioned the video, "You Can Be Doing Everything Right They Still Gone Judge You."

Additionally, Moneybagg Yo has dropped a few videos from his new mixtape. Last month, he released a visual for "Motion God." Then, last week, Bagg released a purple-hazed video for "Ocean Spray."

Welcome back, Moneybagg Yo.

Toosii is enjoying enormous success with his latest single, "Favorite Song." The piano-driven rap ballad has cracked the top 5 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the week ending June 3, 2023. Produced by ADELSO and Tatiana Manaois (who sings the chorus), Toosii uploaded a snippet of the song to his TikTok page in January 2022.

After uploading the snippet, the song garnered so much attention from his followers, the 2021 XXL Freshman released a completed version in February. Since then, the 23-year-old artist has released multiple videos for the song, including an official remix featuring Khalid.

As "Favorite Song" continues to climb up the Billboard Hot 100 chart, Toosii is dropping his debut album, NAUJOUR. The 19-song collection features guest appearances from Future who appears on a "Toxic Remix" of "Favorite Song."

This summer, Toosii will hit the road on his NAUJOUR Tour, in support of the album. The 22-city jaunt launches on July 26 in San Francisco, Calif., and will hit major cities like Los Angeles, Houston, New Orleans, Atlanta, Philadelphia, New York, Detroit, Chicago and more before winding it down in Indianapolis, Ind., on Sept. 3.

After producing his phenomenal compilation album Heroes & Villains last year, it's only right that Marvel taps Metro Boomin to helm the massive Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Soundtrack. For the past week, Metro has been unveiling some of the guest stars who will be appearing on the project, all comic-book drawn in Spidey outfits. They are Future, Coi Leray, JID, Swae Lee, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, Offset, Nas, Lil Wayne and more.

Earlier this week, Metro dropped an animated visual for "Calling," a melodic rap ballad featuring a rap trifecta of Nav, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie and Swae Lee.

Hours before the release of the Spider-Verse Soundtrack, Metro Boomin unveiled the full tracklist, which you can see below.

Check out other new projects this week from X-Raided, Termanology and more below.