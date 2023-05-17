Toosii’s ‘Favorite Song’ Earns Him His First Top 10 Single on Billboard Hot 100

Three months after Toosii released "Favorite Song" to the public, the tune has earned him his first Top 10 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

On Tuesday (May 16), Toosii's piano-driven rap ballad cracked the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the week ending May 20, 2023. The chart achievement marks the first time the 2021 XXL Freshman has entered the tally in his career.

Produced by ADELSO and Tatiana Manaois, a snippet of the song was initially uploaded by Toosii to his TikTok page in January 2022. After uploading the snippet, the song garnered such heavy attention from fans, the South Coast Music Group artist dropped the full version in February.

Since then, Toosii has released two videos for the song, which samples Tatiana Manaois' 2022 track, "You Might As Well." The 23-year-old rapper-singer also recently performed the song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. There's also an official remix featuring Khalid.

Toosii is preparing to release his debut album, NAUJOUR, which arrives June 2. The 19-song collection features guest appearances from 21 Savage and Future who will appear on a "Toxic Remix" of "Favorite Song." Peep the album trailer:

This summer, Toosii will embark on the NAUJOUR Tour, in support of the project. The North American trek kicks off on July 26 in San Francisco, Calif., and will hit major cities like Los Angeles, Houston, New Orleans, Atlanta, Philadelphia, New York, Detroit, Chicago and more before wrapping up in Indianapolis, Ind., on Sept. 3.

Congratulations to Toosii on his chart achievement and creating everyone's favorite song.

Watch Toosii's "Favorite Song" Music Video Below