2021 XXL Freshmen Pooh Shiesty, Lakeyah, DDG, Flo Milli and More Share Their Life Mottos

The rappers in the 2021 XXL Freshman Class know the hard work and dedication it takes to get to their current spot in the game. Before they got to this point, they know the struggle and tribulations they experienced in trying to build their music career. That's why there's nothing like a good motto to keep them focused on their goals.

2021 XXL Freshmen Pooh Shiesty, Lakeyah, Morray, Flo Milli, Iann Dior, Coi Leray, Toosii, Rubi Rose, DDG and Blxst share with XXL their life mottos.

For DDG, waking up in the morning is a blessing and another chance to conquer his goals. "One of the phrases that I live by every single day is tatted on my hand, 'Tomorrow Is Never Promised,'" he says. "So when I wake up every day, I feel like I got to take advantage ’cause somebody else didn't wake up. It's a blessing to be woken up every day and be better."

Pooh Shiesty is the same way. The 20-year-old rapper reminds himself every day that he's a go-getter. "Every time I wake up, I know for sure, I got to tell myself, 'I got it,'" he states.

The 1017 Records artist also adds that he doesn't let other people's criticisms distract him from his goals. "I might listen to others' opinions, but I don't take heed to it if ain't gon' do me no good," he shares.

During hard times, Iann Dior has a motto to keep his chin up. "This is a model that I live by: 'Things could be worse and you are always in a better position than you were before,'" he declares. "Gotta keep your head up even when things get worse ’cause things gotta get worse before they get better."

Meanwhile, Lakeyah lives by one-word energy. "I live by persistence," she explains. "Like if, I don't even have a whole quote. I just know that I don't quit. All I can tell people is be consistent, be persistent and you gon' get to where you gon' go. I live by that every day"

For Flo Milli, her life motto is based on spirituality. “My life motto is ‘Where fear ends, faith begins,’” she asserts. "You can’t be scared to live your dreams. You gotta kill that with belief and having courage and bravery."

These life mottos serve as a daily mantra that help motivate the 2021 XXL Freshman class to push towards their desired goals.

Watch 2021 XXL Freshmen share their life mottos below.