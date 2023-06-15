Boosie BadAzz Is Selling His Rolls-Royce for $240,000 on Social Media Following Arrest

Boosie BadAzz is selling his Rolls-Royce for $240,000 on social media following his recent arrest.

Boosie BadAzz Is Selling His Rolls-Royce Online

On Thursday (June 15), Boosie shared a post on Instagram (below), revealing his white Rolls-Royce Cullinan is up for sale. The post shows two exterior shots of the luxury ride, along with a picture of the speedometer, which shows the car has a little over 42,000 miles on it. Boosie shared the same advert on his Facebook account. It is unclear what year the model is. The 2023 model retails for around $350,000.

"240k CASH," he captioned the post. "DM ME AND SEND ME CONTACT IF INTERESTED‼️‼️"

Boosie BadAzz Arrested by Federal Agents at Courthouse

News of Boosie trying to sell his exotic ride comes on the heels of him being arrested by federal agents during a recent court appearance for gun charges. On Wednesday (June 14), Boosie appeared in court in San Diego, Calif. where he had a previous gun charge dismissed. However, he was arrested outside the courthouse by federal agent. The Louisiana rapper's team released the following statement to XXL concerning Boosie's arrest.

"Boosie asks for prayers as he deals with this unfortunate circumstance in his life," the statement reads. "He hopes that he can rejoin his family soon and knows that God got him."

Boosie also shared a personal message on Twitter posting, "I wanna take this time to apologize to my kids. I'm sorry and I love y'all forever."

XXL has reached out to the San Diego District Attorneys Office for comment.

