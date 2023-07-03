Boosie BadAzz Claps Back at Omeretta for Calling Him Out for Dissing Gunna

Boosie BadAzz recently clapped back at Omeretta for a lyric about him dissing Gunna in her remix to Latto's "Put It on Da Floor."

Boosie BadAzz Addresses Omeretta's Lyric About Him Dissing Gunna in Her Remix to Latto's "Put It on Da Floor"

On June 30, Boosie BadAzz logged on to Twitter to speak with the Atlanta-based rapper about name-dropping him on her "Put It on Da Floor (Remix)." In the tweet below, BadAzz tells the "Do Too Much" rapper to get mad at her city for having rat acts before getting angry with him.

"OMERTÀ get mad at what yo city doing [rat emoji] don't get mad at me lol," Boosie wrote in the tweet.

The "Loose as a Goose" rapper also implied in a following tweet that Omeretta was reportedly trying to get use the situation to get a potential feature with Gunna.

"I see the play [laughing emoji] N who you trying to get a feature with [laughing emoji] SMH #Cloutchasin," Boosie wrote.

BadAzz then applauded Omeretta's rapping skills, adding that he hopes the "Space" rhymer's time comes soon.

"Just keep rapping [fire emoji] hopefully your time coming," the Baton Rouge, La. rapper added.

What Did Omeretta Say About Boosie BadAzz in Her New Freestyle?

The context of the specific bar sees Omeretta standing up for Gunna, who has been harshly judged for taking a plea deal amid the ongoing YSL RICO case. Omeretta calls out Lil Baby before dropping some rhymes about Boosie and Lil Durk.

"They talking bout Baby making disses/I guess he picking a side/But this Atlanta business someone tell Boosie be quiet," Omeretta raps in her "Put It on Da Floor (Remix). "I heard that Durk all on the gram trynna boost up his pride/He sending disses at Lil Gunna when lil Y be outside," she raps on the track.

Omeretta name-dropped these three specific rappers for their insensitive comments regarding Gunna's involvement in the YSL RICO case. The rapper took a plea deal in December of 2022.

Boosie's Son, Tootie Raww, Responds to Omeretta's Lyric About Boosie

After hearing Omeretta's diss toward his father, Boosie's son, Tootie Raww, had a few words of his own to exchange with the female rapper. On Sunday (July 2), the "Penthouse" rhymer hopped an Instagram comment section on an anonymous person's account to say that Omeretta needed to draw her attention elsewhere. Raww also accused the Atlanta rapper of clout chasing.

"She needs to go suck some d**k and stop clout chasing," Raww wrote on the Instagram post.

Read Boosie's response to toward Omeretta's lyric about him dissing Gunna in her freestyle for Latto's "Put It on Da Floor" below. Also read Tootie Raww's response to Omeretta's lyric about his father below.

