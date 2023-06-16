Boosie BadAzz Faces Multiple Gun Charges, Denied Bond – Report

Boosie BadAzz is reportedly facing multiple gun charges in connection to his recent arrest by federal authorities and has been denied bond.

Boosie Faces Multiple Gun Charges, Judge Denies Bond

Boosie will have to sit behind bars for a while after a federal judge denied the rapper's bond following his arrest for multiple gun-related charges on Wednesday (June 14), according to VladTV. Boosie's charges include felon in possession of a firearm and transporting firearms across interstate highways. His next court date is scheduled for June 20.

Boosie Gets Arrested Following Court Hearing

Boosie was arrested by federal agents in San Diego, Calif. this week after he appeared in court for a hearing about his recent arrest in the city for gun possession. The case was dismissed. However, Boosie was taken into custody by federal authorities following the hearing.

After his arrest, Boosie's team released the following statement to XXL: "Boosie asks for prayers as he deals with this unfortunate circumstance in his life. He hopes that he can rejoin his family soon and knows that God got him."

The rapper also released a short statement on Twitter, which reads: "I wanna take this time to apologize to my kids. I'm sorry and I love y'all forever."

Boosie Puts Rolls-Royce Up for Sale

Following news of his arrest, Boosie put his Roll-Royce Cullinan up for sale on social media for the cash-only asking price of $240,000.



XXL has reached out to Boosie's team, the San Diego District Attorneys Office and the FBI for comment.