Kodak Black Really Wants to Work With Katy Perry

Kodak Black has worked with everybody in rap from French Montana to Yo Gotti and now he wants to venture into the pop world. Yak recently revealed that he really wants to work with pop singer Katy Perry.

Kodak Black Wants to Collaborate With Katy Perry

On Thursday (July 14), a video surfaced on social media of Kodak Black being interviewed at Rolling Loud. The camera guy asked Yak about any future collaborations outside of rap. That's when he perked up and said that he would love to work with Katy Perry.

"Me and Katy Perry we are on the same label. Hopefully, me and Katy Perry could do some stuff," he said. "I'm a nice ghostwriter, too. I could make some good pop music."

For those who don't know, Kodak Black left Atlantic Records last year and has signed with Capitol Records, which is also the recording home for Katy. It's too early to say for sure if a collaboration will happen, but it is definitely a possibility.

Kodak Black Also Has an Ed Sheeran Collaboration

Kodak also revealed that he has a collaborative song with Ed Sheeran but it hasn't been released yet and there's a reason why.

It appears that Kodak will release the song without Ed on it first, so people can hear him on the track by himself. Then he will release it again—possibly as a remix—with Ed Sheeran on it. The two of them worked on the song in 2022 when Kodak was on Atlantic Records (Ed's label as well). The South Florida rapper revealed on Twitter last year that he had collaborated with the pop guitarist.

"I Got A Song Wit Ed Sheeran & Other Elite Artists I Snapped Within a Year," he tweeted. "My Song With Ed Sheeran So Fye I'm Tryna Decide Should I Put It On This Album Or My Album In August."

Rappers Who Have Collaborated With Katy Perry

Katy Perry has a knack for picking winning rap collaborations. She has two diamond-certified songs (each selling 10 million copies) with Snoop Dogg and Juicy J, respectively. She teamed up with Snoop on "California Gurls" in 2010 and partnered with Juicy on "Dark Horse" in 2013. The latter song has gotten her in legal trouble.

Katy has collaborated with Nicki Minaj, Migos and Lil Yachty as well.

