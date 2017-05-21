Migos and Katy Perry Perform “Bon Appetit” on ‘SNL’

Migos are all over the place. For their latest genre-crossing collab, they hooked up with Katy Perry on her new track "Bon Appetit." Last night, the trio joined forces with the pop star to perform the song on Saturday Night Live.

For the extravagant performance, Katy plays along with the culinary metaphor of the track. The pop star lies on a table like a spread of food, while several people, including the Migos, look on. She later invites a couple of the onlookers to join her on the table for a choreographed dance routine. Migos later join the fun, rapping their verses while Katy vibes out.

Katy released a NSFW video for the sultry cut a couple weeks back. In the Dent De Cuir-directed visual, a barely clothed Katy is virtually turned into bread in one scene, and covered in fruits and vegetables in another.

Migos also recently made a guest appearance in Big Sean's new video for "Sacrifices," his collab with the Atlanta trio off his new album. The group recently revealed they are prepping a compilation album with their label Quality Control that is slated to drop this summer. They are currently criss-crossing the country as part of Future's Nobody Safe tour, which landed in NYC on Thursday (May 18) and Friday (May 19).

Watch Migos and Katy Perry perform "Bon Appetit" below.

Here Are 19 Rappers Going Platinum in 2017