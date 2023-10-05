A good beat will stand the test of time; a great beat will transcend it and catapult the listener to the exact moment and place where they first heard it. From hip-hop's humble Bronx beginnings to the global phenomenon it is today, the genre and the way rap music is made has continuously evolved.

Back in the day, it took the ingenious inventions of pioneers like Grandmaster Flash, Grand Wizzard Theodore and DJ Kool Herc to craft a beat for an MC to ride. As a kid, Flash would spend hours dissecting TVs, radios, cassette decks and stereo receivers he'd unearthed from a local junkyard. It's this curiosity that eventually led him to coining the "quick-mix theory," now one of the most commonly used DJing techniques in turntablism. But with the advent of the internet, making a beat is as simple as pulling up a program and pressing a few buttons. However, to create a beat that will cut through the inevitable noise takes a special touch.

With 50 years of hip-hop being celebrated over the last 10 months, it's only right to highlight 50 of the greatest hip-hop beats crafted across five decades of the genre. Among them is the unmistakeable opening bass line from A Tribe Called Quest’s "Scenario," the late, great J Dilla’s subtle use of Quincy Jones’ "Summer in the City" for The Pharcyde’s "Passin’ Me By," the infectious thump of Kendrick Lamar’s "Humble." and raucous roar of Travis Scott's "Sicko Mode." While hip-hop may always transform, one thing's for certain: the beat goes on. Check out 50 of the greatest hip-hop beats, in no particular order, below.