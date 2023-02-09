Wack 100 Says J Prince Is Lying About Cardi B Gang Situation

Wack 100 is calling cap on J Prince’s claim that the Rap-A-Lot founder assisted Cardi B in Los Angeles when she was getting gang threats in 2018.

On Wednesday night (Feb. 8), Wack 100 entered the chat to defend Cardi B and Offset in the wake of the couple being called out by J Prince hours earlier. Wack claims Prince’s allegations are not factual.

"That nigga lying," Wack 100 commented on an Instagram blog about the situation. "We covered for [Cardi B] that weekend. She’s a damu and we kept her straight. She had 100 [Bloods] with her all weekend. On top of her management team…[J Prince] [you’re] all #cap. Why are you letting the world know this man had a problem with you and you heard this in the streets?"

In a follow-up post on his own Instagram page, Wack 100 doubled down in support of Cardi B by sharing a post of the "WAP" rapper’s tweet denying J Prince’s accusation. Wack captioned the post: "@iamcardib TELLS NO LIES … @jprincerespect had nothing to do with that weekend or that issue. Shit was different back then between me and the other individual. It was simple a round table an understanding he cleared the way on his side and myself & the #Bompton Homies cleared it on our side. On top of that without mentioning names her management team was my brother and @offsetyrn was with me long before he met the #Bozo. #StopLying."

Offset and J Prince’s beef has escalated quickly. On Sunday (Feb. 6), Prince came out of nowhere and dissed and threatened Offset on the latest episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game while discussing rumors surrounding his family and Takeoff’s death.

"This Offset dude. I ain't gon' leave him out," J Prince said at the 57:59-mark of the interview. "I'm just real like this. Niggas be throwing rocks and hiding their hands, right. I don't like them kind of individuals. The truth of the matter is, one can dance and do different things in front of these different cameras and all kinds of shit. The truth of the matter is, nigga, you wasn't really right there with Takeoff when he was alive."

He continued: "For you to be taking these positions that you taking. I got people everywhere, so I hear all kinds of things. I'ma just say this to you. Don't never put me in no position where I have to defend myself. That wouldn't be healthy for you."

Offset didn’t back down from the smoke, responding on his Instagram Story.

"First off, y'all niggas speaking on my real brother," Offset started. "I don't know what the fuck y'all niggas got going on. Y'all niggas speaking on my real brother. How dare you niggas even speak on me and Take relationship, nigga. I don't know you, nigga, from a can of paint, nigga. Y'all niggas don't know how me and my brother rocked, nigga. You trying to clear your face. This your fifth interview nigga done did about my brother, nigga. You ain't think about his momma? You ain't think about the family, nigga? We ain't said nothing. Nobody said nothing but you niggas."

He added, "Who y'all niggas think y'all is, John Gotti? Ain't nobody going for none of that. Ain't nobody stunting none of that shit y'all niggas talking ’bout either. And, if you heard something from me, I'ma tell you it's gon' come from me. Call my phone. Y'all niggas going off some he say, she say shit. Then y'all niggas supposed to be this and who y'all supposed to be. And y'all niggas on interview, airing it out on interview, talking about I said this. Call my phone homie. You call my phone we'll have a conversation."

In response, J Prince released the video on Instagram dissing Offset and claiming the Migos rapper called upon him for help on multiple occasions.

"Remember when you called up on me and I came to L.A. and met with you because you was nervous about your wife performing because she had those issues about using the word flu?" You forgot?" J Prince said in the video among other claims on Wednesday.

Back in 2018, Cardi B opened a can of worms when she used the word "flu" instead of blue, which is seen as an act of disrespect by Crips. She reportedly received gang threats ahead of a show she was performing in L.A. Both Cardi B and Offset said Prince’s claim that he came to her rescue is false, with Cardi saying it was Wack 100 and Big U who quelled the situation.

