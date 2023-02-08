Cardi B and Offset Deny J Prince’s Claims That He Helped Them With Gang Threats in Los Angeles

The Offset and J Prince feud continues to intensify on social media. Now, Cardi B is chiming in after the Rap-A-Lot CEO claimed he helped her when she was getting threatened by gangs in Los Angeles.

On Wednesday (Feb. 8), J Prince added fuel to the fire with a new video he posted on Instagram calling out Offset and accusing the Migos member of asking for his help on multiple occasions including a time in 2018 when Cardi B was getting gang threats after appearing to diss the Crips in an Instagram post caption.

"Remember when you called up on me and I came to L.A. and met with you because you was nervous about your wife performing because she had those issues about using the word flu?" You forgot?" J Prince said in the video among other claims.

"A MESSAGE TO THE MAN THATS OFF," he captioned the post. "To those of you that still live on principles over emotions that know and respect me it’s all good. I don’t care about the media hoes; they eat shit for a living. We live on different planets and breathe different air if you know what I mean. I only display loyalty and friendship to my brothers and sisters until they show me they’re unworthy. Never been a bully or lived a life where I abused my power on the weak. No matter what you heard; it’s cap. I’m glad I'm not one of those individuals that my family has to hold their head down when my name is mentioned. So excuse me while I deal with these clowns because ain’t nobody gonna tell them the truth like I’m a give it to them."

A short time later, Cardi B was prompted to weigh in after a Twitter user brought up J Prince's claims.

"NEVER….tell him to show receipts ….Only people that was there was Wack [100] and Big U ….why would he be call for anything involving crips? Whole bunch of fairy tales," she tweeted in a since-deleted post. "BIG LIES."

Cardi B twitter post. iamcardi/Twitter loading...

Offset also reacted to J Prince's post and also denied the allegations.

"Street Nigga turn [cop]," the Atlanta rapper tweeted. "Never needed you for no smoke u da police all mouth with no proof just fairy tales let this be the last time we speak on this."

J Prince first called Offset out on a recent episode of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, where Prince, J Prince Jr. and Mike Prince appeared to clear their name of rumors surrounding Takeoff's death. At the end of the interview, Prince issued a veiled threat toward the Offset.

"This Offset dude. I ain't gon' leave him out," J Prince said at the 57:59-mark of the interview. "I'm just real like this. Niggas be throwing rocks and hiding their hands, right. I don't like them kind of individuals. The truth of the matter is, one can dance and do different things in front of these different cameras and all kinds of shit. The truth of the matter is, nigga, you wasn't really right there with Takeoff when he was alive."

He continued: "For you to be taking these positions that you taking. I got people everywhere, so I hear all kinds of things. I'ma just say this to you. Don't never put me in no position where I have to defend myself. That wouldn't be healthy for you."

Offset responded to J Prince's threat a short time later on his Instagram Story.

"First off, y'all niggas speaking on my real brother," Offset started. "I don't know what the fuck y'all niggas got going on. Y'all niggas speaking on my real brother. How dare you niggas even speak on me and Take relationship, nigga. I don't know you, nigga, from a can of paint, nigga. Y'all niggas don't know how me and my brother rocked, nigga. You trying to clear your face. This your fifth interview nigga done did about my brother, nigga. You ain't think about his momma? You ain't think about the family, nigga? We ain't said nothing. Nobody said nothing but you niggas."

He added, "Who y'all niggas think y'all is, John Gotti? Ain't nobody going for none of that. Ain't nobody stunting none of that shit y'all niggas talking ’bout either. And, if you heard something from me, I'ma tell you it's gon' come from me. Call my phone. Y'all niggas going off some he say, she say shit. Then y'all niggas supposed to be this and who y'all supposed to be. And y'all niggas on interview, airing it out on interview, talking about I said this. Call my phone homie. You call my phone we'll have a conversation."

J Prince has been in defense mode following rumors that members of his camp were involved in or should have prevented Takeoff's death, which occurred when he was shot and killed in Houston outside a private party for J Prince Jr. Million Dollaz Worth of Game cohosts Gillie and Wallo, and Prince have received backlash for his recent interview.