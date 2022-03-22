J Prince Calls on Kanye West, Drake, Nicki Minaj and Others to Hold Hip-Hop Show Same Night as the Grammys

J Prince is urging Kanye West, Drake, Nicki Minaj and others to hold a hip-hop show on the same night as the 64th annual Grammy Awards.

On Tuesday (March 22), the Rap-A-Lot Records founder posted on his Instagram page an audio message where he shared his disgust that the Recording Academy banned Kanye from performing at the Grammy Awards due to his "concerning online behavior" toward his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, Trevor Noah and others. Trevor, who has been an outspoken critic of Ye's social media attacks, is hosting this year's awards ceremony for the second consecutive year. Following the news that Kanye was banned from the Grammys, the comedian wrote on his Twitter page that Kanye should be counseled and not canceled.

Nevertheless, J Prince wasn't happy about Kanye's ouster from this year's Grammy Awards. In his audio message, the veteran rap executive compared the Grammy organizers as slave masters, and likened the Grammys' decision to prohibit Kanye from performing to that of previous snubs of Drake, Nicki and The Weeknd, who called the Grammys "corrupt" last year after he was shut out for nominations despite having one of the biggest albums and most-streamed singles of 2021.

“I’ve been watching the Grammys control and dictate our culture to their benefit up close and personal for the past 30 years,” J Prince said. “And all the artists, managers and executives would do is complain, but never have the nuts to come together to do anything about it.”

“This is a slave master, punish a nigga mentality and act to remind us that no matter how much money we have, we’re still niggas in their eyes," he continued. "So they cancel Kanye and discriminated against Drake, The Weeknd, Nicki Minaj and many others over the years. This will only be broken by us uniting our powers to bring about change moving forward.”

J Prince suggested that Kanye, Drake, Nicki and more artists unite and hold a hip-hop concert in Las Vegas on the same night as the Grammy Awards, which is on April 3, in a show of solidarity.

“I recommend that the artists I mentioned above—and more—come together in Las Vegas and perform at the same time as the Grammys on a special network and streaming platform to prove that ratings will change where the Grammys are concerned when the No. 1 selling genre in music—hip-hop—come together,” he said. “Because there’s power in numbers.”

He concluded, “The powers that be will be mad at me about this one. But fuck ’em! I love the culture. The seed has been planted; let’s water it.”

Nicki appears to have co-sign J Prince’s worthwhile idea. The Queen Barbz slid in the comment section of J Prince's post and wrote "Respect," along with a prayer hands emoji.

It will be interesting to see who will answer J Prince’s call. It would definitely shake up the world if it does happen.

The 2022 Grammy Awards will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3 and air live on CBS and Paramount+ at 8 p.m. EST.