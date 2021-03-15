Megan Thee Stallion Says Grammys Aren’t Rigged, Still Loves The Weeknd

Fresh off her momentous three-peat sweep at the Grammy Awards last night, Megan Thee Stallion is weighing in on debate about the award show being rigged. Within her response, she simultaneously shows support for The Weeknd despite his own issues with the Recording Academy.

While leaving The Highlight Room rooftop bar and grill in Hollywood on Sunday night (March 14), TMZ caught up with the Houston Hottie to congratulate her on winning big at the music ceremony earlier that evening. During the conversation, Megan was asked about the Grammys being rigged.

"Hell no, the Grammys ain't rigged," the former 2019 XXL Freshman responded. "Bitch, you lose some you win some."

Meg was then asked what she thinks of The Weeknd announcing that he'll be boycotting the Grammys. Megan quickly responded, showing love for the 31-year-old singer. "We love The Weeknd," she said. "We stan."

Three days before the Grammys aired, the Canadian crooner announced that he will no longer be submitting his music to the Recording Academy for consideration, according to The New York Times. "Because of the secret committees, I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys," he explained to the publication.

Abel put the Grammy Awards on blast last November as well, calling the Recording Academy—which oversees the coveted award show—"corrupt." "The Grammys remain corrupt," he said in an Instagram post at the time. "You owe me, my fans and the industry the transparency."

Megan currently has a different relationship with the Grammy committee. Last night, the 26-year-old rapper took home awards for Best New Artist, Best Rap Song for "Savage (Remix)" featuring Beyoncé and Best Rap Performance for the same song. While Megan Thee Stallion didn't win Record of the Year, pop star Billie Eilish dedicated her victory to Megan, insisting the young MC should have been the winner.

