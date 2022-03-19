Kanye West's recent antics may have caused representatives for the 2022 Grammy Awards to pull his performance at the upcoming show, according to The Game.

On Friday night (March 18), Chuck went on a lengthy, written rant via Instagram, where he blasted the Grammy Awards for allegedly canceling Ye's set at the 64th annual show. The awards show is set to air next month on April 3.

"When will all the Black entertainers, athletes, actors, producers, writers, directors, media etc. figure it out," Game posted as a photo for the post.

In the caption, the Compton, Calif. rapper went into detail on his grievances. "Time & time again they show us that they only want to STEAL the culture, not allow you to ever be their equals. In a more than obvious move for reasons of minuscule actions," he wrote. "The Grammys have at the last minute decided to pull @kanyewest from performing on the show as if we didn’t know it was coming. Could be because @trevornoah is hosting and there was a conversation held amongst his team & the academy that led to the decision or because Ye’s account was suspended just days ago for reasons unknown especially in a world where all the negativities of the world can be found on the same app with no repercussions or suspensions…. We’ll just say it’s all of the above & a continuous disrespect for us & all that we have brought to the table in entertainment, media & sports over the last 100 years especially."

Game went on to insinuate that Kanye is being silenced for speaking freely and pointed out more of the country's ills.

"Speak your mind in this country for yourself, family or your people & you’re ostracized immediately & if you push them hard enough they will stop at no ends to try and put an end to you as a whole," he continued. "I for one, have never been scared to speak my mind even understanding what the consequences may be. I can’t sleep at night knowing I was quiet about issues burning holes in my heart or narratives incorrectly pushed by the mass agenda to create a mind set that the person at hand is krazy or has issues internally that are beyond repair. I say all this to say, I’M WOKE….. & while I am.. lemme remind you that Colin Kapernick still isn’t allowed in the NFL, lynching just became a federal hate crime in 2022 & you can now not be discriminated from employment because of the way you decide to wear your hair."

Game added, "GEEZ thank you massa for allowing us to slowly progress as a race 100 years at a time after all that was STOLEN from us. I’m sure I’ll be the next account suspended for speaking freely on an app created for us to equally share as humans lol. Hella shit be a joke everywhere you turn these days… but let’s keep playing their game until one day somebody WAKES us ALL the f%#! up !!! #Numinati #MyLifeWasNeverEAZY ✊."

His claims come a few days after Kanye West's Instagram account was suspended for 24 hours for "violating the company's policies on hate speech, bullying and harassment."

The offending posts included comments about Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Davidson's friend and coworker David Sirus and comedian Trevor Noah, who is slated to host the 2022 Grammy Awards, as well as threats to comedian D.L. Hughley.

Game has been going extra hard for Kanye since the duo released the single "Eazy" in January. Last month, Game surprised everyone by saying Ye had done more for him in two weeks than Dr. Dre had done for him in his whole career, during an interview on the Drink Champs podcast.

XXL has reached out to reps for the Grammy Awards and Kanye West's team for comment.