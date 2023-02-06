J Prince Calls Out Offset in New Interview, Offset Appears to Respond

Rap-A-Lot CEO J Prince called out Offset while addressing Takeoff's murder in a recent interview and Offset has appeared to respond.

Last night (Feb. 5), the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast released their latest episode featuring J. Prince, J. Prince Jr. and Mike Prince. The trio have been facing scrutiny due to internet speculation of their actions surrounding the murder and their responses following Takeoff's death. In their latest attempt to deny involvement, Prince Sr. ended the interview by taking shots at Offset.

"This Offset dude. I ain't gon' leave him out," J Prince said at the 57:59-mark of the interview. "I'm just real like this. Niggas be throwing rocks and hiding their hands, right. I don't like them kind of individuals. The truth of the matter is, one can dance and do different things in front of these different cameras and all kinds of shit. The truth of the matter is, nigga, you wasn't really right there with Takeoff when he was alive."

He continued: "For you to be taking these positions that you taking. I got people everywhere, so I hear all kinds of things. I'ma just say this to you. Don't never put me in no position where I have to defend myself. That wouldn't be healthy for you."

Offset has appeared to respond to being name-checked by Prince in a Instagram Story video.

"First off, y'all niggas speaking on my real brother," Offset started. "I don't know what the fuck y'all niggas got going on. Y'all niggas speaking on my real brother. How dare you niggas even speak on me and Take relationship, nigga. I don't know you, nigga, from a can of paint, nigga. Y'all niggas don't know how me and my brother rocked, nigga. You trying to clear your face. This your fifth interview nigga done did about my brother, nigga. You ain't think about his momma? You ain't think about the family, nigga? We ain't said nothing. Nobody said nothing but you niggas."

He added, "Who y'all niggas think y'all is, John Gotti? Ain't nobody going for none of that. Ain't nobody stunting none of that shit y'all niggas talking ’bout either. And, if you heard something from me, I'ma tell you it's gon' come from me. Call my phone. Y'all niggas going off some he say, she say shit. Then y'all niggas supposed to be this and who y'all supposed to be. And y'all niggas on interview, airing it out on interview, talking about I said this. Call my phone homie. You call my phone we'll have a conversation."

Takeoff was shot shot at killed outside the 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston on Nov. 1, 2022 following a private party for J Prince Jr. The Prince family has faced backlash after video surfaced of Prince Jr. appearing to nonchalantly walk past Takeoff's body as he was bleeding out. Other rumors placed Mike Prince as the shooter. All three men have denied any involvement or foul play surrounding Takeoff's death. Police have arrested two suspects in connection to the murder. Prince Sr. has done multiple interviews where he tried to distance himself from the negative comments and even released a statement days after Takeoff's death.

See J Prince's Interview on Million Dollaz Worth of Game and Offset's Response Below