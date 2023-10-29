21 Savage Calls Cap on Kodak Black for Saying 21 Acts Differently Since Working With Drake

21 Savage is calling cap on Kodak Black's claim that he's acting differently since working with Drake.

21 Savage Denies Kodak Black's Claim That He's Changed Since Working With Drake

On Sunday (Oct. 29), 21 Savage jumped on X, formerly known as Twitter, to respond to Kodak Black's claim that he switched up on him after working with Drake on their collaborative project Her Loss. In a tweet, the Atlanta rapper shared a blog post that included a clip of Yak on Drink Champs explaining why he is no longer on good terms with 21 Savage.

21 captioned the tweet with 42 blue cap emojis to signify that what Kodak is saying is truly "cap," which in hip-hop slang means, "the person is lying." You can view his tweet below.

Kodak Black Believes that 21 Savage Has Changed After Collaborating With Drake

21 Savage's response comes after Kodak Black went on the Drink Champs podcast and revealed that he's not on good terms with the Atlanta rapper.

Yak claimed in a rambling diatribe that he and 21 Savage were close friends, but 21 began acting differently toward him after he collaborated with Drake on their Her Loss album.

"Drake just got a certain little effect he do to muthaf**kers and s**t," Kodak said at the 42-minute mark in the video below. "After the album they did together all the sudden that n***g on that p***y ass s**t. You vocalize it for real for real on the 'Gram on the internet like you ion't never vibe with me and s**t. "

Their friendship might have soured last year during their social media feud. Last November, Kodak called out the Atlanta rapper for calling Nas irrelevant. In the same month, Kodak also went after 21 for a comment he made on his X account. The Slaughter Gang leader tweeted, "Where all y’all fans be at when these n***as drop albums," which many fans believed that it was 21 trolling Kodak over the drama and poking fun at his low album sales.

Hopefully, the two men can settle their differences and possibly team up and record a song together.

Check out 21 Savage's response to Kodak Black's claim that 21 has changed since working with Drake below.

Read 21 Savage's Tweet in Response to Kodak Black's Claim That He's Acting Different Since Linking Up With Drake

21 Savage responds to Kodak Black's claims. 21Savage/X loading...

Watch Kodak Black's Interview with Drink Champs Podcast