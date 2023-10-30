21 Savage Goes on Instagram Live to Address Kodak Black Saying 21 Switched Up on Him

21 Savage has criticized Kodak Black for comments the Florida rapper made about him switching up after dropping Her Loss with Drake.

The Slaughter Gang leader hopped on Instagram Live on Sunday (Oct. 29) to respond to claims that he switched up on Kodak following the release of Her Loss with Drake last year. In his impassioned response, 21 Savage questioned why Kodak would make such an accusation, and said he was just "jealous."

"Why the hell you always dragging s**t tryna make it seem like we got a problem or it’s just deeper than what the f**k it is, bruh?" 21 said against a black backdrop. "It ain’t nothing, let it go! Like make your money, you free now. We all go through s**t. You always tryna bring up the fact that you went to jail and s**t, like that s**t just mean like you deserve s**t more than the next n***a."

21 went on to say, "What changed? ‘Cause I said I felt like I’d beat everybody who’s on the Freshman cover? I’m supposed to feel like that, n***a!...It really be sounding like you just, like I don't know, you jealous or some s**t. 'Oh, he did an album with Drake and switched up. I can't do no album with him 'cause he did an album with Savage.' Who the f**k say that type of s**t? I don’t give a damn who a n***a do music with; that ain’t got nothing to do with me."

The Atlanta rapper concluded that Yak needed to "Just stop capping," and turned the argument around on him.

"You got in your feelings," 21 said in the video below. "You switched up after I did an album with Drake, that’s what happened. Your a** switched up, and you be talking too much on the internet, you always saying s**t. Shut up sometimes. Go get yourself together and live your life, n***a."

21 Savage had already denied Kodak's claim once before, putting multiple cap emojis on X, formerly known as Twitter, above a clip of Yak's aforementioned comments he made on Drink Champs on Thursday (Oct. 26).

"Drake just got a certain little effect he do to muthaf**kas and s**t," Kodak said during his rambling time on N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN's podcast. "After the album they did together all the sudden that n***a on that p***y-a*s s**t. You vocalize it for real for real on the 'Gram on the internet like you ion't never vibe with me and s**t."

Watch 21 Savage's response to Kodak Black below.

