Wack 100 Insists There Is Nothing Wrong With Kodak Black After Ray J Asks Wack to Help Yak

Wack 100 insists there is nothing wrong with Kodak Black after Ray J wrote a message asking Wack to help Yak.

Wack 100 Says Kodak Black Is Fine After Ray J Asked Wack to Get Yak Some Help

On Sunday (Oct. 29), Wack 100 hopped on Instagram to address concerns about Kodak Black's erratic behavior and incoherent rants during his interview on Drinks Champs. The veteran rap manager assured fans that Yak was fine and that true artists are often misunderstood.

"Aint nothing wrong with [Kodak Black]. Either you understand him or you dont!!" he wrote in his IG post down below. "Man was focused and being hisself. The Greats always stand alone!!"

Ray J Asks Wack 100 to Get Kodak Black Some Help Following Yak's Rambling Drink Champs Interview

Wack 100's response probably stemmed from Ray J's IG post where he expressed concern about Kodak's well-being following his controversial Drink Champs interview. The R&B singer-turned-tech entrepreneur hopped on social media and sent a message to Wack 100 and N.O.R.E. after clips from the rapper's Drink Champs interview went viral.

"Yo somebody need to grab bro and make sure he good," he began his missive, which you can read below. "This ain't the interview Nore. We gotta help this dude. I took him to Trump house and he did the most. They were not happy with the experience bc he had no guidance and respect."

"Yo [Wack 100] let's figure out how we can help this guy instead of watching him self destruct," he added.

Kodak Black Responds to Ray J in a Profanity-Laced Tirade

Kodak caught wind of Ray J's post and was not happy with it. The South Florida rapper jumped on Instagram Live on Sunday and threatened to beat up Ray J.

"Ray J your little a*s is a b***h, homie" he snapped in the video below. "I don't need your help, p***y-ass n***a. I'm straight. F**k wrong with you, homie. Beat your little a*s."

"You had nothing to do with that Trump s***t," he continued. "They be hating that p***y-a*s n***a," You just want to go viral. You want to go viral on the street."

"Talking about you took me to Trump house," he added. "Who the f**k you is? Trump got me out of prison, homie. You think I need you to take me to Trump's [house]?"

Kodak is referring to Ray J bringing him to meet former President Donald Trump in March of 2022 for a face-to-face encounter. Donald Trump commutated Kodak's prison sentence on his last day in office on Jan. 21, 2021.

Check out Wack 100 and Ray J's Instagram messages and Kodak Black's angry video rant aimed at Ray J below.

Read Wack 100's Message Regarding Kodak Black's Well-Being

Read Ray J's Message of Concern and Asking Wack 100 to Get Kodak Black Some Help

Watch Kodak Black's Angry Response to Ray J Regarding His Well-Being