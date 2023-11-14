DJ Vlad Starts GoFundMe to Raise Money for His Website After Boosie BadAzz Claims He Makes $500,000 a Year for VladTV Interviews

DJ Vlad has started a GoFundMe to raise money for his website after Boosie BadAzz claims he makes $500,000 a year from doing interviews on VladTV.

DJ Vlad Starts GoFundMe

On Monday night (Nov. 13), DJ Vlad shared news on X, formerly known as Twitter, revealing he is now seeking monetary assistance paying for guests to appear on his show. The call to action comes as the result of Boosie recently claiming he makes half-a-million dollars a year just to appear in interviews on Vlad's YouTube page.

"Now that Boosie told The Breakfast Club that we pay him $500,000 a year to be on VladTV, all of our other regular guests want the same amount too so we can't afford to keep our lights on," Vlad wrote in his Twitter post. "We had no choice but to start a GoFundMe to avoid going out of business. Even $1 would help during a time like this. Please help."

In a follow-up post, he revealed they raised their first $10 of their $500,000 goal.

"We just raised our first $10. $499,990 to go. Either that or convince Boosie to do $10 interviews," the post reads.

Chances are Vlad is joking, but the GoFundMe page is active.

Boosie Reveals VladTV Earnings

During an interview on The Breakfast Club, which premiered on Monday, Boosie, who is a regular guest on VladTV, divulged how much he gets paid to continuously be on the show.

"I could make a half a million with Vlad every year, man. I don't really need it if it ain't gon’... Vlad help me out a lot more," Boosie revealed.

Back in March, Boosie claimed he makes $40,000 per podcast episode he appears on.

Check out DJ Vlad revealing he started a GoFundMe page to raise money for his site below.

See DJ Vlad's Posts