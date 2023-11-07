Boosie BadAzz Offers $5,000 Reward for Recovery of His Lost Ankle Monitor Charger

Boosie BadAzz is in dire straits after misplacing the charger for his ankle monitor and he's offering a cash reward for its safe return.

Boosie Asks for Help Recovering Lost Ankle Monitor Charger

On Tuesday (Nov. 7), Boosie hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter, with a desperate plea to his 1.2 million followers. Apparently, the Louisiana rapper lost the charger to his ankle monitor on a flight and he's asking the public for its help.

"I WAS ON DELTA FLIGHT 0501 SEAT 8c COMING FROM ATLANTA TO LA N MY ANKLE MONITOR CHARGER SLIPPED OFF MY LEG," Boosie tweeted. "It’s EITHER N ATLANTA AIRPORT R LAX CAN U PLEASE BRING IT BACK TO ME 5k CASH Reward im not trying to get n trouble smh SEND YOUR CONTACT N PICS OF THE CHARGER TO MY EMAIL Boosiebadazzbookings225@gmail.com."

Why Is Boosie Wearing an Ankle Monitor?

Boosie was arrested back in June on a federal felon in possession of a firearm charge during a court hearing in San Diego. Police claim they saw a gun in the rapper's waistband on the Instagram Live of a known Crip member when Boosie was filming a music video in the city. After spending nearly a week in jail, Boosie was released on bond and he was required to wear an ankle monitor. Following a motion to drop the charges being denied, Boosie plans to take the case to trial.