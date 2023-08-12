Boosie BadAzz Headed to Trial After Judge Refuses to Drop Gun Charge

Boosie Badazz is preparing for another legal battle. The Louisiana rapper is headed to trial after a judge refused to drop his gun charge.

A Judge Refuses to Dismiss Boosie BadAzz's Gun Case

According to documents obtained by XXL, a San Diego judge denied on Monday (Aug. 7) Boosie BadAzz's motion to dismiss his gun charge. Last month, defense attorneys for Boosie, born Torrence Hatch, requested the judge to drop the case, claiming that prohibiting weapons for individuals with non-violent felony convictions is a violation of the Second Amendment, based on a new standard set by the U.S. Supreme Court and 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last year.

However, Judge Cathy Ann Bencivengo wrote in her ruling that "Nothing in Mr. Hatch's motion persuades this Court that these holdings are incorrect or that the Court otherwise has the right to disregard binding Ninth Circuit precedent here."

With the judge's ruling, Boosie's gun case will move forward to trial. A trial date hasn't been scheduled as of yet.

XXL has reached out to Boosie Badazz's attorney for comment.

Boosie BadAzz Gun Case

Boosie BadAzz's case stems from his arrest on federal gun charges on June 17, 2023 in San Diego, Calif. According to court documents, the First Day Back creator was captured on his IG Live filming a music video in a known "Neighborhood Crip" gang area with a handgun in his waistband.

Boosie was subsequently arrested after his court appearance for a separate gun case in San Diego. Ultimately, the feds picked up the case and charged him with one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

