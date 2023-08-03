Boosie BadAzz Goes to Anger Management and Finds Out Why He’s Always Mad

Boosie BadAzz recently revealed he went to an anger management class and discovered why he is always upset.

Boosie Recaps Anger Management Class

On Thursday (Aug. 3), Boosie shared a video on Instagram recapping a recent visit to an anger management class. According to the rapper, he made some eye-opening revelations during the session where he learned the root of his anger issues.

"I just left anger management, that s**t was deep," Boosie explained in the clip below. "Finding out what make me angry and s**t. My expectations. I expect so much out of people who never showed me loyalty, who never showed me none of that. So, I gotta take accountability for that. My expectations for people get me angry. I'm finna cut a lot of people off."

Boosie captioned the post, "TODAY I WENT N CHECKED MYSELF INTO ANGER MANAGEMENT CLASSES‼️ I DIDNT WANT TO GO TO A CLASS WITH OTHER PEOPLE ‼️I GUESS CAUSE MY PRIDE N THATS ANOTHER THING HE SAY I NEED TO WORK ON LOL BUT MY EXPECTATIONS GOT ME MESSED GREAT SESSION‼️‼️"

Read More: Boosie BadAzz Goes Off After Video of Island Boys Kissing Each Other Goes Viral

Boosie's Anger Issues

Boosie is known for having an onery disposition and often expressing his frustrations on social media. Recent examples include him getting mad he couldn't get on a kids ride at an amusement park and blasting Kodak Black for collabing with 6ix9ine.

See video of Boosie talking about what he learned about himself in anger management class below.

Watch Boosie Recap His First Visit to Anger Management Class