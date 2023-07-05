Boosie BadAzz Thinks the Music Industry Might Be Rigged After Coi Leray’s New Album Reportedly Sold Only 10,000 Copies First Week

Boosie BadAzz is livid about the sales of Coi Leray's new Coi album and he's claiming it might be proof that the music industry is rigged.

Boosie Reacts to Coi Leray's Coi Album Sales

On Monday (July 3), Boosie hopped on Twitter to address reports that Coi Leray's new album Coi has sold only just over 10,000 copies in its first week on DSPs.

"@coileray_ SHOULD HAVE SOLD AT LEAST 100k the first week," Boosie posted. "'NOBODY RECENT GOT MORE HITS THAN HER' either this s**t rigged r CELEBRITY KIDS JUST GET HATED ON WHEN ITS TIME TO SWIPE. MFS BE HATERS str8 UP ‼️MY FAM GO THROUGH the Same S**t WE AINT STOPPING THO BELIEVE THAT [middle finger emoji]."

Coi Leray Responds to Coi Album Sales

While Boosie is 38 hot about Coi's album sales, Coi Leray is taking it as a win. On Monday, she reacted to the news in a more positive manner.

"Grateful to have an album on the top 200 for my first week of my album release, again," the "Players" rhymer shared on Twitter. "This time with 3 hits on the hot 100 … woah. I’m super proud of myself. Bigger and better year every time. Keep streaming #COI it’s an AMAZING project!"

Coi Leray's New Album

Coi Leray's new self-titled album dropped on June 23. The new album featured the hit single "Players," which peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Coi also appears on "Self Love" with Metro Boomin, and Dave Guetta's "Baby Don't Hurt Me" with Anne-Marie, which are currently both on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.