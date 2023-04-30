Coi Leray Calls Out Women Who Got Her Name in Their Mouths

Coi Leray is fed up with the haters and she wants them to keep her name out of their mouths.

On Saturday (April 29), Coi Leray rocked the crowd at the annual Something in the Water festival in Virginia Beach, Va. During her set, the New Jersey-bred rapper stopped the show to addressed the haters who always seemed to have her name in their mouths.

"People talk s**t every f**king day. Every day is a hater on my d**k," she told the crowd, which you can see in the video below. "A new b***h got my name in her mouth. Somebody got something weird."

"But the best thing that got me here is my team and of course number one, God," she continued. "And you can't do it without them, period."

Coi concluded: "So if you're a selfish b***h and you are on some 'I'mma do it myself.' Don't be one of them."

The former 2021 XXL Freshman may be referring to her Twitter spat with Latto whom she called out for comparing her to a blunt on her track "Put It on Da Floor."

Last week at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., Latto closed out her set by performing "Put It on Da Floor." But before doing so, the Atlanta rhymer addressed Coi calling her out for body-shaming her on the song.

"Aye, Coi. By the way, I love your body, baby," she told the crowd.

Coi responded to the kind words on Twitter.

"It was the diss record with my name on it that confused me," she tweeted explaining her initial reaction. "Much love to Latto! Appreciate the compliment."

The "Players" rapper is not letting the haters keep her down. Last week, she dropped two bangers, "My Body," which interpolates the 1963 tune "It's My Party," and "Bops." Watch them both below.

Watch Coi Leray Call Out Women Who Got Her Name in Their Mouth During Her Show at Something In the Water Below